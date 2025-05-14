New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 5 (May 14) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 14, 2025 12:17 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 5 (Image Source: Imagn)

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics potentially lock horns for the final time this season in Wednesday's Game 5 of the East semis at TD Garden. Up 3-1, the Knicks can close the series with a win in Boston, ending the reigning champions' bid to repeat for the first time since 1969.

The Knicks have shown their mettle in every game despite being outplayed for prolonged stretches in all their wins. They will have the odds in their favor for the first time this series, with Jayson Tatum sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles Tendon in Game 4 and undergoing surgery.

New York also has the psychological advantage for this particular clash after beating Boston twice at TD Garden to eliminate its homecourt advantage earlier in the series.

The Celtics would need a spectacular effort from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White on offense to give the team a shot at extending this series. While Tatum is out, Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been at his best, citing an unspecified illness, which has bothered him for multiple weeks.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 5

Knicks injury report

The Knicks are injury-free heading into Wednesday's closeout Game 5.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum, while Sam Hauser is probable.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will retain their starting lineup with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby as the forwards and Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

PGJalen BrunsonCam Payne Tyler Kolek
SGMikal BridgesMiles McBride Delon Wright
SFOG Anunoby Landry ShametPacome Dadiet
PFJosh HartPrecious AchiuwaP.J. Tucker
C Karl-Anthony TownsMitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as the guards, with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in the frontcourt. Boston could turn to Sam Hauser to replace Jayson Tatum in the lineup. Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard will be the other two options.

PG Jrue HolidayJD Davison
SGDerrick WhitePayton Pritchard
SFSam HauserBaylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh
PFJaylen BrownXavier TillmanTorrey Craig
C Al Horford Kristaps PorzingisLuke Kornet Neemias Queta
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
