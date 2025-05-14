New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 5 (May 14) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics potentially lock horns for the final time this season in Wednesday's Game 5 of the East semis at TD Garden. Up 3-1, the Knicks can close the series with a win in Boston, ending the reigning champions' bid to repeat for the first time since 1969.
The Knicks have shown their mettle in every game despite being outplayed for prolonged stretches in all their wins. They will have the odds in their favor for the first time this series, with Jayson Tatum sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles Tendon in Game 4 and undergoing surgery.
New York also has the psychological advantage for this particular clash after beating Boston twice at TD Garden to eliminate its homecourt advantage earlier in the series.
The Celtics would need a spectacular effort from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White on offense to give the team a shot at extending this series. While Tatum is out, Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been at his best, citing an unspecified illness, which has bothered him for multiple weeks.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 5
Knicks injury report
The Knicks are injury-free heading into Wednesday's closeout Game 5.
Celtics injury report
The Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum, while Sam Hauser is probable.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks will retain their starting lineup with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby as the forwards and Karl-Anthony Towns at center.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as the guards, with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in the frontcourt. Boston could turn to Sam Hauser to replace Jayson Tatum in the lineup. Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard will be the other two options.
