New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics square off in one of Thursday's marquee matchups. The Knicks haven't had their way in the past four games against the Celtics this season, as they have come up empty every time. However, Thursday could be a big opportunity for the Knicks to redeem themselves.

The Celtics have several players, including two starters, questionable to suit up for this contest. They have already secured homecourt advantage for the rest of the postseason with the best record in the NBA. However, Boston can still pose a threat without multiple prominent role players in the lineup,

The Knicks will be wary of that and hope to give their best regardless of who they have the lineup against.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks only have Julius Randle on their injury report.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have listed Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Oshae Brissett and Xavier Tillman as questionable.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein will start for the Knicks. Meanwhile, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic will be in the rotation off the bench.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Alec Burks Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Shake Milton DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics starting lineup will likely be with their preferred starters provided Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis play. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White will join them as the other starters. Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could be in the rotation off the bench.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Shooting guard Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett Centers Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics key matchups

The Knicks have a decent chance to win if they can exploit a few player matchups and don't lose those. The first is between Jalen Brunson and Derrick White. White could be the primary option against Brunson defensively. Brunson must ensure he wins that duel on offense as his production will determine the game's outcome.

The other matchup is between Josh Hart and Jayson Tatum. Hart is an ideal matchup for Tatum with his size and physicality to limit the Celtics All-Star from having an explosive game.

The last key matchup is between OG Anunoby and Jaylen Brown. Both are excellent two-way players, but Brown is a level above offensively. Anunoby will have to try and limit his impact during the game.