New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th October 2019

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 25 Oct 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Kyrie Irving lead a team this time around?

Match details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

Date and time: Friday, 25 October 2019, 7:30 PM (ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last game result

New York Knicks: 111-120 loss against the San Antonio Spurs (October 23)

Brooklyn Nets: 126-127 OT loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves (October 23)

Match overview

The two teams in New York will be going up against each other very early in the 2019-20 season. Even though All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined the rival Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks organization has done a great job by adding players like Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Reggie Bullock and the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, RJ Barrett.

Even though they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in their season opener, they showed improvement with five of their players scoring in double digits. The Nets entered the season having signed two of the biggest superstars in the league and while it is still not clear whether Kevin Durant will return this year, Kyrie Irving has shown that he is ready to lead the team along with the supporting crew, in the two-time champion's absence.

The Nets went 2-1 in their pre-season games with both of their wins coming against a good Los Angeles Lakers. What is more impressive is the fact that the Nets were without Kyrie and Durant in these two games. This talks about the kind of depth this team has and what it can do this season.

Key Players

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets - Kyrie Irving

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Irving erupted for 50 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in an overtime loss. While Uncle Drew was in his element for most of the game, he lost his balance and missed a potential game-winning shot that would have given the Nets their first win of the season.

New York Knicks - Julius Randle

Julius Randle was toying with the defenders and looked unstoppable in their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. He posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, will be looking to capitalize on the momentum heading into this game. It should be noted that the 24-year-old is coming off a career-best season with 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Predicted starting lineups

New York Knicks - Marcus Morris, Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, RJ Barrett, Allonzo Trier

Brooklyn Nets - Taurean Prince, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert

Knicks vs Nets match prediction

The Knicks are a lot better this season than they were last season. As a matter of fact, they went 17-65 last year which was the league's worst record. Things can only get better from here on and it reflected in the way they played against the Spurs.

However, the Nets have more talent and are led by one of the best point guards in the league. They have players like Spencer Dinwiddie who can come off the bench and get some quick buckets. Not to forget, they have one of the best rebounders in the league in DeAndre Jordan. His size is going to be a problem for Bobby Portis and it will be interesting to see how they matchup.

I would go ahead and place my bets on the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch Knicks vs Nets?

The game will not be broadcast on national television. However, you can catch local coverage of the same on MSG Network and YES Network. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.