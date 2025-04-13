New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks on Sunday for their final regular-season game of the season. The Knicks are 3-0 against the Nets in their season series after a 99-95 road win in their previous meeting in January.

Ad

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Knicks (50-31) have secured the third seed in the Eastern Conference while the Nets (26-55) are 12th and out of playoff contention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for April 13

The Knicks have five players listed on their injury report. Ariel Hukporti is out, while OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns' participation is questionable.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby Questionable (GTD) Thumb Jalen Brunson Questionable (GTD) Ankle Josh Hart Questionable (GTD) Knee Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable (GTD) Knee Ariel Hukporti Out Knee

Ad

Nets injury report for April 13

The Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell, Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney, De'Anthony Melton and Cam Thomas. Reece Beekman and Ziaire Williams are listed as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Reece Beekman Questionable (GTD) Calf Ziaire Williams Questionable (GTD) Knee D'Angelo Russell Out Ankle Cameron Johnson Out Back Day'Ron Sharpe Out Knee Noah Clowney Out (OFS) Ankle De'Anthony Melton Out (OFS) Knee Cam Thomas Out (OFS) Hamstring

Ad

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups and depth charts

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson*

Miles McBride

Cameron Payne SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart* Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby* Josh Hart* Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns* Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

Ad

Nets starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Nets could use a starting lineup of Reece Beekman (PG), Keon Johnson (SG), Ziaire Williams (SF), Trendon Watford (PF) and Nic Claxton (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Reece Beekman* Keon Johnson Tyson Etienne SG Keon Johnson Dariq Whitehead Tyrese Martin SF Ziaire Williams* Maxwell Lewis Tosan Evbuomwan PF Trendon Watford Tosan Evbuomwan Jalen Wilson C Nic Claxton Drew Timme Trendon Watford

Ad

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Knicks have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game losing streak following a 108-102 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jalen Brunson led their losing effort with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Nets have won three of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-91 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Keon Johnson led their losing effort with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Ad

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Knicks-Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and WLNY and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More