  New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 13, 2025 08:55 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season (Image: IMAGN)

The Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks on Sunday for their final regular-season game of the season. The Knicks are 3-0 against the Nets in their season series after a 99-95 road win in their previous meeting in January.

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Knicks (50-31) have secured the third seed in the Eastern Conference while the Nets (26-55) are 12th and out of playoff contention.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for April 13

The Knicks have five players listed on their injury report. Ariel Hukporti is out, while OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns' participation is questionable.

also-read-trending Trending

PlayerStatusInjury
OG AnunobyQuestionable (GTD)Thumb
Jalen BrunsonQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Josh HartQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Karl-Anthony TownsQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Ariel HukportiOutKnee
Nets injury report for April 13

The Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell, Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney, De'Anthony Melton and Cam Thomas. Reece Beekman and Ziaire Williams are listed as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

PlayerStatusInjury
Reece BeekmanQuestionable (GTD)Calf
Ziaire WilliamsQuestionable (GTD)Knee
D'Angelo RussellOutAnkle
Cameron JohnsonOutBack
Day'Ron SharpeOutKnee
Noah ClowneyOut (OFS)Ankle
De'Anthony MeltonOut (OFS)Knee
Cam ThomasOut (OFS)Hamstring
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups and depth charts

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen Brunson*
Miles McBride
Cameron Payne
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh Hart*Landry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG Anunoby*Josh Hart*Precious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony Towns*Mitchell RobinsonPrecious Achiuwa
Nets starting lineup and depth chart for April 13

The Nets could use a starting lineup of Reece Beekman (PG), Keon Johnson (SG), Ziaire Williams (SF), Trendon Watford (PF) and Nic Claxton (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGReece Beekman*Keon JohnsonTyson Etienne
SGKeon JohnsonDariq WhiteheadTyrese Martin
SFZiaire Williams*Maxwell LewisTosan Evbuomwan
PFTrendon WatfordTosan EvbuomwanJalen Wilson
CNic ClaxtonDrew TimmeTrendon Watford
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Knicks have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game losing streak following a 108-102 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jalen Brunson led their losing effort with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Nets have won three of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-91 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Keon Johnson led their losing effort with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Knicks-Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and WLNY and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Quick Links

