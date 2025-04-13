New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks on Sunday for their final regular-season game of the season. The Knicks are 3-0 against the Nets in their season series after a 99-95 road win in their previous meeting in January.
Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Knicks (50-31) have secured the third seed in the Eastern Conference while the Nets (26-55) are 12th and out of playoff contention.
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports
Knicks injury report for April 13
The Knicks have five players listed on their injury report. Ariel Hukporti is out, while OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns' participation is questionable.
Nets injury report for April 13
The Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell, Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney, De'Anthony Melton and Cam Thomas. Reece Beekman and Ziaire Williams are listed as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision.
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups and depth charts
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for April 13
The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).
Nets starting lineup and depth chart for April 13
The Nets could use a starting lineup of Reece Beekman (PG), Keon Johnson (SG), Ziaire Williams (SF), Trendon Watford (PF) and Nic Claxton (C).
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview
The Knicks have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game losing streak following a 108-102 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jalen Brunson led their losing effort with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal.
Meanwhile, the Nets have won three of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-91 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Keon Johnson led their losing effort with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets?
The Knicks-Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and WLNY and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
