New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The NBA regular season wraps up on Sunday, and among the 15 games on the schedule is a crosstown showdown between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. While the stakes are low with the Eastern Conference standings already locked in, the matchup still offers both squads a chance to finish the season strong.

The Knicks, currently on a three-game skid, enter this contest locked into the No. 3 seed and set to face the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the No. 12-seeded Nets are aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and close their campaign on a positive note.

Here’s a preview of the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game, scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Knicks (-300) vs Nets (+240)

Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-110) vs Nets +7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks o214.5 (-110) vs Nets u214.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

Although the outcome won’t affect playoff positioning, this game still carries meaning in the New York rivalry. The Knicks have taken all three meetings this season, winning by margins of two, 10 and four points, setting the stage for another tight battle. However, several familiar faces will be missing from both squads.

For New York, Ariel Hukporti remains out after undergoing left knee meniscus surgery. OG Anunoby (thumb sprain), Jalen Brunson (recovering from ankle sprain), Josh Hart (patellofemoral knee issue) and Karl-Anthony Towns (also patellofemoral knee syndrome) are all listed as questionable.

For Brooklyn, Noah Clowney (ankle), Cameron Johnson (back contusion), De'Anthony Melton (torn ACL), D’Angelo Russell (ankle/illness), Day’Ron Sharpe (knee) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) are ruled out. Reece Beekman (calf soreness) and Ziaire Williams (patella tendon issue) are questionable for the Nets.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups

Knicks

G - Miles McBride | G - Cameron Payne | F - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | C - Mitchell Robinson

Nets

G - Keon Johnson | G - Dariq Whitehead | F - Maxwell Lewis | F - Trendon Watford | C - Nic Claxton

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Mikal Bridges O/U 11.5 points – Take the over.

Nic Claxton O/U 8.5 points – Take the over.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

Regardless of whether the Knicks play their main stars or not, their depth should be enough to overcome the Nets. Expect New York to cover the spread and walk away with a double-digit win.

Our prediction: Knicks win by 13.

