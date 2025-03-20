New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks conclude a two-game road trip on Thursday at the Spectrum Center against the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks began their two-city journey on Wednesday, losing to the San Antonio Spurs 120-105. The Hornets, on the other hand, were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks 134-102 on Tuesday night.

Thursday's game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the Knicks and the Hornets. The Knicks are trying to sweep the season series for the second straight campaign. The Hornets have not beaten New York since March 7, 2023.

The teams are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings. New York sits third at 43-25 and will likely finish in the Top 3, while Charlotte has the second-worst record at 17-51. They are heading to the lottery with a good chance of getting the No. 1 pick and drafting Cooper Flagg.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports

Knicks

The New York Knicks have two players on their injury report via ESPN. Jalen Brunson and Ariel Hukporti are both listed as out and won't play in Thursday's game. But since it's the Knicks' second game of a back-to-back, the team might give some of their starters rest.

As for Brunson, he's still recovering from a sprained ankle suffered earlier this month. He's expected to be back in late March or early April. Hukporti, on the other hand, underwent knee surgery in late February and was ruled out for four to six weeks.

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a whopping 10 players on their injury report, with six listed as out. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are probable, so they are likely getting cleared to play before tipoff. Marcus Garrett and Moussa Diabate are questionable, which means their status is up in the air.

Grant Williams, Tre Mann and Brandon Miller have been ruled out of the season, while KJ Simpson can't be active due to his two-way contract. Josh Okogie remains out with a hamstring issue and Tidjane Salaun is dealing with sprained ankle.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Knicks

G - Miles McBride | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Miles McBride Landry Shamet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright Kevin McCullar Jr. MarJon Beauchamp P.J. Tucker Ariel Hukporti Tyler Kolek Pacome Dadiet Anton Watson

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Brandon Miller Josh Green Miles Bridges Mark Williams Tre Mann DaQuan Jeffries Josh Okogie Grant Williams Jusuf Nurkic Marcus Garrett Nick Smith Jr. Wendell Moore Jr. Tidjane Salaun Moussa Diabate KJ Simpson Seth Curry Damion Baugh Taj Gibson

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game?

The Knicks-Hornets game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. EST tipoff at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be locally televised on the MSG Network in New York and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Charlotte. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

