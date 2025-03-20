New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2025

The New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. New York is third in the East with a 43-25 record, while Charlotte is 14th in the same conference with a 17-51 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 127 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 70-57 lead. This will be their third and final game this season. They last played on Dec. 5 when New York won 125-101 behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 27 points and 16 rebounds. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 26 points.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 20, at Spectrum Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Knicks (-310) vs. Hornets (+250)

Spread: Knicks (-7.5) vs. Hornets (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o221.5) vs. Hornets -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Knicks are coming off of a 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. It was a surprising loss as the Spurs were without most of their stars. New York was without Jalen Brunson and was led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 32 points and nine rebounds.

Ad

New York has a 4.0-game advantage for the third spot but it can never be too safe as there still exists a chance of the team dropping below the top four. It has won just three of the past eight games and needs to improve its performance to secure a top-three finish.

The Hornets are not out mathematically but they are very unlikely to make the playoffs with just 14 games remaining on the schedule. They are 11.5 games behind the 10th-placed Miami Heat. Charlotte has won just three of the past 10 games and is on a two-game losing streak.

Ad

It most recently lost 134-102 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Seth Curry and DaQuan Jeffries led the team with 19 points each.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 26.5. He has crossed that mark twice in the past three games and should be able to do so Thursday as well.

LaMelo Ball’s points total is set at 23.5. While he missed the last game with right wrist soreness, he is probable for Thursday and should play. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we. Bet on the over.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win on the road. Despite being without Jalen Brunson, they should be able to beat the struggling Hornets while covering the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 221.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback