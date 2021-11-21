New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday night. The game is scheduled to be played at 8:00 PM ET and will be available online via the NBA League Pass.

New York stands 5th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-7 record. In November, they lost six games while winning only four. Their offensive rating of 109.2 is ranked 11th in the league while their defensive rating of 108.3 is ranked 17th. The team has seemed outclassed by faster, more pick-and-roll reliant teams.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have been a class act this season. They are 11-5 going into Sunday. However, four of their six losses came in November and spell worries for coach Billy Donovan. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball's addition to the Bulls squad has given them two defenders capable of dominating the perimeter and stopping key rival scorers.

In their last match up, although the New York Knicks won the game 104-103, their struggle against the superior Bulls defense was quite apparent. Their second battle of the season may very well end up with Chicago on top.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will travel to Chicago with three players in questionable status. Obi Toppin, who limped off the court in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets, has a supposed leg injury. Furthermore, Taj Gibson, who was absent in the last game for New York, is also questionable.

The two will be joined by Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a nose bruise after being hit by Jae'Sean Tate of Houston.

Player Name Status Reason Taj Gibson Questionable Groin injury Mitchell Robinson Questionable Nose injury Obi Toppin Questionable Leg injury

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have played their last five games without Nikola Vucevic. The former Orlando Magic center is a crucial squad member of the Zach LaVine team. His absence has impacted their center and mid-range.

Widely believed to be one of the best shooting big men in the NBA, Vucevic is averaging 13.6 points per game and has been marked as out against the Knicks due to the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Another important name on the list of Chicago's injured players is Patrick Williams. Williams is one of the best defenders in Donovan's squad. However, due to a left left wrist ligament tear, he is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Meanwhile, Javonte Green is marked as probable because of a sprained left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Nikola Vucevic Out Helath and safety protocol Patrick Williams Out Left wrsit ligament tear Jevonte Green Probable sprained left ankle

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

New York will start by playing Kemba Walker as the team's point guard. He will be joined by Evan Fournier, who is averaging 12.6 points per game, on the backcourt.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, two of New York's top scorers, will start on the frontcourt. With Mitchell Robinson questionable, it is most likely that Nerlens Noel will play as the team's center.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Coming home from the road trip with 3 more wins! Coming home from the road trip with 3 more wins! https://t.co/B8I2CNZwEP

Tony Bradley will resume his role as the Bulls' center, while Vucevic quarantines. Bradley will be joined by DeMar DeRozan, who is quickly proving himself to be a boon for Chicago, along with Zach LaVine on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball, who is averaging 3 three-pointers per game, will start on the backcourt as the team's primary point guard. Alex Caruso will join him on the backcourt as the starting shooting guard.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Tony Bradley

