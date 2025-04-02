  • home icon
  New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 03, 2025 00:20 GMT
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image credit: Imagn)
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image credit: Imagn)

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup on Apr. 2 was the third meeting between these two in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Cavs entered the game as 10.5-point favorites after winning the first two games, 110-104 and 142-105, respectively.

The home team boasted a 60-15 record to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, while the visitors boasted a 48-27 register entering this match.

The Cavaliers woke up in the second quarter, but the Knicks still won the period by one point, entering halftime up 60-53. OG Anunoby became the team's scoring leader with 19 points, while Josh Hart followed with 12 points. Mitchell finished the first half with 11 points and De'Andre Hunter contributed 10 points.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Mikal Bridges213000
OG Anunoby613000
Karl-Anthony Towns720002
Josh Hart1011000
Delon Wright503100
Precious Achiuwa220010
Landry Shamet200000
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Evan Mobley000010
Jarrett Allen220000
Darius Garland521000
Donovan Mitchell911001
Max Strus311002
De'Andre Hunter600000
Isaac Okoro031000
Sam Merrill 311000
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game recap

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers started with the visitors taking a 15-7 lead within the first four minutes of the game. They continued dominating the scoreboard with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart scoring seven points apiece in the first nine minutes of the first quarter.

The Knicks finished the first quarter up 34-28, with Hart leading the way with 10 points on 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from deep. Donovan Mitchell responded with nine points, one rebound and one assist.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
