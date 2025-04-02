New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup on Apr. 2 was the third meeting between these two in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Cavs entered the game as 10.5-point favorites after winning the first two games, 110-104 and 142-105, respectively.

The home team boasted a 60-15 record to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, while the visitors boasted a 48-27 register entering this match.

The Cavaliers woke up in the second quarter, but the Knicks still won the period by one point, entering halftime up 60-53. OG Anunoby became the team's scoring leader with 19 points, while Josh Hart followed with 12 points. Mitchell finished the first half with 11 points and De'Andre Hunter contributed 10 points.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Mikal Bridges 2 1 3 0 0 0 OG Anunoby 6 1 3 0 0 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 7 2 0 0 0 2 Josh Hart 10 1 1 0 0 0 Delon Wright 5 0 3 1 0 0 Precious Achiuwa 2 2 0 0 1 0 Landry Shamet 2 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Evan Mobley 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jarrett Allen 2 2 0 0 0 0 Darius Garland 5 2 1 0 0 0 Donovan Mitchell 9 1 1 0 0 1 Max Strus 3 1 1 0 0 2 De'Andre Hunter 6 0 0 0 0 0 Isaac Okoro 0 3 1 0 0 0 Sam Merrill 3 1 1 0 0 0

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game recap

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers started with the visitors taking a 15-7 lead within the first four minutes of the game. They continued dominating the scoreboard with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart scoring seven points apiece in the first nine minutes of the first quarter.

The Knicks finished the first quarter up 34-28, with Hart leading the way with 10 points on 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from deep. Donovan Mitchell responded with nine points, one rebound and one assist.

