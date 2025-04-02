New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a crucial Eastern Conference showdown. New York is assured of a playoff spot but it is trying to hold on to a top-four finish to host a first-round playoff series. The Knicks will need to overcome an injury-riddled backcourt to beat the Cavs.

Meanwhile, the Cavs (60-15) continue their pursuit of the OKC Thunder (63-12) for the No. 1 seed in the entire playoffs. Cleveland looks to regain the mojo that made it nearly unbeatable for long stretches.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks submitted a long injury list for Wednesday's showdown in Cleveland. Ariel Hukporti (knee) and Jalen Brunson are on the inactive list. Cam Payne (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) will likely be in street clothes. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is iffy due to left knee soreness.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Cleveland is as healthy as it has been all season. Luke Travers is inactive following his assignment to the G League. Ty Jerome is out due to left knee tendinitis. Importantly for the hosts, their superstars have all been given the green signal to play.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups and depth chart

New York Knicks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Cam Payne Delon Wright Josh Hart Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges MarJon Beauchamp OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson

Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell Isaac Okoro Sam Merrill Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Emoni Bates Evan Mobley Dean Wade Nae'Qwan Tomlin Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key matchups

Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges vs Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks have two elite defenders to throw at Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday. Mikal Bridges might line up for tip off ready to shadow Mitchell before Josh Hart takes over.

After struggling last week, Mitchell is back to his deadly self, averaging 29.0 points on 47.5% shooting in his last three games. The former Utah Jazz star is often the barometer of how Cleveland plays. When Mitchell gets going, the Cavaliers are usually on point.

Breaking through against the Cavs will require Hart and Bridges to handcuff Mitchell to a low-scoring game.

Delon Wright vs Darius Garland

If Miles McBride or Cameron Payne is not cleared to play, Delon Wright will likely have another starting role on Wednesday. Wright is a solid defender but going up against Garland is a tall order.

Garland is the beat that makes the Cleveland offense hum. He has been arguably steadier than Mitchell in March, which will make him central to the Knicks’ defensive plans. Wright and New York’s help defense must be ready against the speedy star.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs Evan Mobley

Karl-Anthony Towns is hobbled with injuries, making him iffy against Cleveland. If he gets the go-signal to play, he will likely have Evan Mobley waiting for him. Mobley, who has given Towns fits before, could give the Knicks center another worthy challenge.

Mobley’s offense is underrated, but he makes the Cavs offense complete. He is an excellent roller to the basket who can also spot up for the occasional long-range shot. The Towns-Mobley battle might be the matchup to watch out for on Wednesday.

