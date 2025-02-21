New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

One of the nine games scheduled for Friday night in the NBA is the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. It's a highly anticipated ball game between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are currently atop the East standings at 45-10, while the Knicks sit at third with a record of 37-18.

Tonight's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Cavaliers went to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 28 and beat the Knicks 110-104. Darius Garland had 34 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Cavs.

Donovan Mitchell added 24 points and five assists, while Evan Mobley posted 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Brunson had a Knicks-high 21 points, but it took him 24 shots to reach it. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Knicks

There are five players on the New York Knicks' injury report for Friday's game. Josh Hart is listed as day-to-day with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. He'll likely get re-evaluated before tip-off and could get cleared to play against the East leaders.

Kevin McCullar Jr. continues to recover from a knee injury, while Mitchell Robinson has ramped up his practices. Robinson has not played a game this season due to an ankle injury. OG Anunoby's status is unclear, but he could be upgraded to questionable, and Pacome Dadiet is dealing with a toe issue.

Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a clean bill of health ahead of tonight's game against the Knicks. However, it's the second game of a back-to-back, so there could be a change on their injury report.

Some coaches use the second night of a back-to-back to rest their players. Nevertheless, Friday's game is an important matchup considering the Cavs and Knicks are the first and third-best teams in the Eastern Conference.

It's also a nationally televised game, so the NBA is likely opposed to seeing the best players sit out despite not being injured.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Miles McBride | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Precious Achiuwa | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Miles McBride Precious Achiuwa Ariel Hukporti Tyler Kolek Delon Wright Matt Ryan Jacob Toppin Mitchell Robinson Kevin McCullar Jr. Pacome Dadiet

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill DeAndre Hunter Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr. Isaac Okoro Jaylon Tyson Emoni Bates JT Thor Zhaire Smith Luke Travers Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game?

The Knicks-Cavaliers game is scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, and locally on the MSG Network in New York City and the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

