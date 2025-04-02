New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The New York Knicks versus Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Cleveland leads the East with a 60-15 record, while New York is third with a 48-27 record.

The two teams have played each other 228 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 121-107 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Cleveland winning the two previous games.

They last played on Feb. 21 when the Cavs got a lopsided 142-105 win behind Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points. New York was led by Jalen Brunson’s 26 points.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FDSNOH/RESN/WUAB 43 and MSG. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+400) vs. Cavaliers (-550)

Spread: Knicks (+10.5) vs. Cavaliers (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o230) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u230)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Knicks are heating up at the right time and have won three straight games and six of the past 10. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after a 105-91 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Despite being without Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks got a comfortable win behind OG Anunoby’s 27 points.

Towns was downgraded to out for the Philly game with left knee soreness. He is listed as day-to-day on the injury report and should be available against the Cavs. Brunson is back to doing basketball activities, but is still some way off from returning to the court from his ankle injury.

The Cavaliers have been one of the most dominant teams this season. They even led the league in wins for a long time before being overtaken by the OKC Thunder after a four-game losing streak between March 15 to March 21. Cleveland has bounced back strongly with four wins in the past five games.

The team is coming off a 127-122 win against the LA Clippers on Sunday and was led by double-doubles from Donovan Mitchell (24 points and 12 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (25 points and 12 rebounds).

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 23.5. If he plays, he is expected to go over his prop mark. Bet on the over.

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 25.5. He has crossed the mark just once in the past five games and the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over either. Bet on the under.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get an easy win at home. Expect them to win, but they might struggle to cover the spread. This should be a closely contested game with the team total going past 230 points.

