New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. These are two of the best teams in the East, and tonight's contest could be a preview of the conference finals. Cleveland is first in the East with a 45-10 record, while New York is third with a 37-18 record.

The two teams have played each other 227 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 121-106 lead. This will be their second game this season, with Cleveland winning their only other matchup 110-104 on Oct. 28. Darius Garland led the team with 34 points, while Jalen Brunson had 21 for New York.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 21, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+290) vs. Cavaliers (-370)

Spread: Knicks (+8.5) vs. Cavaliers (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o237.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They started the second half of the season after the All-Star break with a 113-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Even though the game went into overtime and was closer than expected, New York will be happy to get the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 32 points and 18 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 12 assists.

The Cavs got their fifth win on the trot after dismantling the Brooklyn Nets 110-97 on Thursday. Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring with 26 points, while Jarrett Allen (16 points and 20 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (18 points and 13 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Cleveland has won nine of its previous 10 matchups and looks primed to get its sixth straight win on Friday. With both teams playing the second legs of back-to-backs, expected tired legs on both sides.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 24.5. While he is coming off of a great game, he could struggle against the defense of Allen and Mobley. Bet on the under.

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 23.5, a mark the oddsmakers favor him to cross. We expect the same.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a win at home. We expect the same as they have been the more consistent team and have been clinical in their wins. Bet on Cleveland to cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total surpasses 237.5 points.

