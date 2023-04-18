New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2023 | Game 2, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks stole Game 1 with a 101-97 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs will attempt to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers have already let go of their home-court advantage and would be keen not to lose both home games before the series heads to New York.

Where to Watch

Game 2 will take place in Cleveland and tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game airs on TNT and can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

The Knicks dominated the glass to get multiple second-chance opportunities to win Game 1. New York outrebounded Cleveland 51-38, and collected an impressive 17 offensive boards.

Cleveland has the size to compete inside but struggled to match the intensity of the Knicks crashing the glass.

The Knicks won Game 1 with defense and a gritty performance. They held the Cavs to less than 100 points and 32.3% from 3-point range. The Knicks won despite going 8-for-29 from beyond the arc.

New York played a surprisingly deep rotation for coach Tom Thibodeau, who usually plays his players for extended minutes. Eight players logged 20+ minutes.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the Knicks down the stretch, making tough jumpers to hold off the Cavs' late attempts to tie the game.

Brunson will be key again for the Knicks to win Game 2. His pace and control of the Knicks offense slows the game down to a style that suits them.

The Cavs can play a defensive style as well. They were the best in the Eastern conference in defense, holding conference opponents to 106.9 points per game.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 38 points in Game 1 and will need another big performance for the Cavs to even the series.

Game Prediction

Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 214

Moneyline: Knicks (+205) vs Cavs (-250)

Oddsmakers expect another defensive struggle with a lower total of 214. Mitchell was unstoppable on offense, but the Knicks were able to slow the rest of the Cavs offense. The Knicks will continue to grind down the pace of the game with Brunson and Julius Randle dominating the ball. It will be another close contest, but Mitchell should do enough to even the series for Cleveland.

Cavs 101 - Knicks 98

