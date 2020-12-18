New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time during the NBA preseason 2020-21.

The Knicks won the first game 100-93. However, in their second battle, the script could flip, as the two teams are now more familiar with one another.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Preseason

Date & Time - Friday, December 18th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, December 18th, 6:00 AM IST)

Location - Madison Square Garden, NY.

Andre Drummond led the Clevland Cavaliers in scoring with an 18-point effort against the Knicks on Wednesday. The former All-Star also had 14 rebounds and five assists. For the Knicks, Julius Randle matched Drummond point for point with a solid 18-point outing.

New York Knicks Preview

With the New York Knicks having an abundance of point guards, this preseason game presents coach Tom Thibodeau an opportunity to identify the playmakers who could be regulars for the franchise.

Obi Toppin, the Knicks top pick from the last NBA Draft, showed that he belonged in the league by producing a solid performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He could see more playing time in this game, as Thibodeau could rest some of his starters ahead of the start of the season.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

RJ Barrett was expected to be a future star in this league when the New York Knicks chose him with the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has the attributes to become a star but hasn’t quite gotten it together just yet.

During his rookie season, he averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, numbers that were decent but not spectacular.

In the New York Knicks’ first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers this preseason, Barrett had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and also conjured six rebounds in 33 minutes. Barrett would look to produce these numbers with less time on the court, and he will have an opportunity to do so on Friday.

New York Knicks' Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton; G RJ Barrett; F Reggie Bullock; F Julius Randle; C Mitchell Robinson.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

This could be the year the Cleveland Cavaliers finally present a playoff-worthy team without LeBron James. They have a few promising pieces to build upon, which includes former All-Star Andre Drummond, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and a few others.

Coach JB Bickerstaff will look to prepare the Cleveland Cavaliers for the upcoming season by trying out different combinations on the court. Darius Garland and Andre Drummond are likely to be on the court for a while but could be kept fresh for the regular season.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat

Andre Drummond could be an All-Star once again now that he has spent more time to familiarize himself with his new surroundings.

As a center, Drummond can dominate whoever is guarding him, and that could be the case again when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks, who have been bolstered by Mitchell Robinson’s continued improvement.

Big man in the middle 💪



Last night, @AndreDrummond finished with a team-high 18 points, five assists, and a game-high 14 boards. pic.twitter.com/urjmbYeUGo — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 17, 2020

However, it will be interesting to see which part of Drummond’s game has improved. Though he is limited offensively, the 6' 10" center can score when necessary and is a threat to score down low, something that the New York Knicks should be wary of.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland; G Damyean Dotson; F Isaac Okoro; F Andre Drummond; C Thon Maker

Knicks vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

That was fun. Knicks get the W ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZwaXDeCDEF — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 17, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not feature many of their players the last time these two teams met. So, for this game, many of the players who did not play that game could make an appearance in this one.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have a more predictable but proven lineup in comparison with that of the Cleveland Cavs. The Knicks have a solid core in Elfrid Payton, RJ Barret and Julius Randle.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t play Kevin Love and Collin Sexton in this game, it may not be a surprise if the Knicks beat them for the second time this preseason.

Where to watch Knicks vs Cavaliers?

The New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game will be live-streamed on the MSG Network, Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Go. The game will also be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.