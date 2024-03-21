New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Thursday night sees the New York Knicks venture to Ball Arena for an away showdown against the Denver Nuggets. Fresh off a victory against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the Knicks enter the contest with momentum on their side.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come into the game following a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Denver opens as the favored team at home.

In the face of contending with injuries across the roster, the Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a hard-fought 119-112 victory over the Warriors. Jalen Brunson spearheaded with an impressive 34-point performance, while Miles McBride contributed a career-high 29 points to secure the crucial win for the Knicks.

Conversely, the Denver Nuggets surrendered a substantial lead but managed to hold on for a 115-112 victory over a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves squad.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets injury report

New York Knicks injury report for March 21

The Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: OG Anunoby (elbow), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Randle sustained his injury during the New York Knicks' triumph over the Miami Heat (125-109), exiting the game in the fourth quarter following a collision with Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Despite the incident, the results of the MRI offer some reassurance, revealing no significant concerns. Randle, 29, had made a notable impact on the game, contributing 19 points and securing nine rebounds before his departure.

The timeline for Julius Randle's return from his dislocated shoulder remains uncertain, as it's challenging to assess the risk of re-injury associated with destabilized shoulders and the necessary muscle re-strengthening process.

Coach Tom Thibodeau opted not to disclose a specific timeframe for Randle's progression to 5-on-5 action, leaving his status as week-to-week for the time being.

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 21

The Nuggets have listed two players on their injury report: Zeke Nnaji (back) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (left knee) is out.

What happened to Vlatko Cancar?

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar encountered a significant setback as he tore his left ACL while representing Slovenia in a World Cup preparation game, as reported by Tim MacMahon.

The injury transpired as Cancar landed from a transition dunk amid defensive pressure in the game against Greece.

Requiring assistance to exit the court, subsequent MRI scans affirmed the severity of the ACL injury, raising the possibility of him being sidelined for the entire season.