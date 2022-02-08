New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks are all set to travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets as in this clash between teams who have enjoyed very different fortunes this season.

The Knicks head into this game with a record that reads 24 wins and 30 losses as last season's highs haven't translated into much success this season. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings but are only six games behind sixth seed the Toronto Raptors. They have won 13 of their 28 home games but are on a three-game losing streak as they've lost eight of their last 10 games in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming into the game with a 29-24 record, which sees them currently occupy sixth spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. They have won six of their last 10 matchups and are less than four games behind the Utah Jazz. Denver has won 15 of their 29 games on the road this season, thanks in large to the exploits of superstar and reigning MVP, Nikola Jokić.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks rested Kemba Walker for the game against the Jazz

Kemba Walker, in all likelihood, will return for the Knicks after being rested for the game against the Utah Jazz. The only other absentees for the Knicks along with long-term absentee Derrick Rose are Quentin Grimes and Luka Samanic as the former is recovering from a knee injury while the latter is on a two-way contract.

Players Status Reason Kemba Walker Probable Rest Quentin Grimes Out Knee Derrick Rose Out Ankle Luka Samanic Out Two-way contract

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nuggets superstar Jamal Murray

Just as they've done all season long, the Nuggets will continue to play without the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Barring these two absentees, Denver will only be missing Austin Rivers as he is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a hip injury.

Players Status Reason Austin Rivers Questionable Hip Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Jamal Murray Out Knee

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are expected to man the backcourt for the Knicks while the forwards will be RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. The center for this lineup will be Mitchell Robinson.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton will be the starting guards for the Nuggets in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokić takes up his usual center spot.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard: Kemba Walker; Shooting Guard: Evan Fournier; Small Forward: RJ Barrett; Power Forward: Julius Randle; Center: Mitchell Robinson

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokić

