New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 24) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons now shifts to Detroit for a pivotal Game 3, with both teams having secured a win each at Madison Square Garden. Set to take place at Little Caesars Arena, this matchup could prove decisive in determining the momentum and direction of the series.
The Knicks struck first with a 123-112 victory in Game 1, fueled by a stunning 21-0 run in the fourth quarter. However, the Pistons bounced back in Game 2, delivering an impressive all-around performance to claim a 100-94 win and steal home-court advantage.
With the series tied 1-1, the pressure now rests firmly on New York. Jalen Brunson and company will be eager to reclaim control by securing at least one win in Detroit, ideally starting with Game 3 to immediately put the Pistons on the defensive. Meanwhile, Detroit enters confident, believing they could easily be up 2-0 and will look to capitalize on their home-court edge.
Both teams will aim to address key areas of concern from Game 2. For the Pistons, improving their perimeter shooting will be a priority after going just 6 of 27 from beyond the arc. Additionally, reducing their turnovers, 15 in Game 2, will be crucial to maintaining control.
The Knicks, on the other hand, must drastically improve their rebounding after being dominated on the glass, 48-34. Securing more boards will be essential if they hope to compete on the road.
Furthermore, New York’s bench production was nearly nonexistent in Game 2, contributing only eight points compared to Detroit’s 35. Increased output from the second unit will be vital for the Knicks to regain momentum in this critical contest.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Reports for April 24
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks enter Game 3 with a clean bill of health, ensuring that their full roster will be available for action.
Detroit Pistons injury report
For the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is listed as questionable on the injury report. He missed the previous game owing to the same injury. Jaden Ivey has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a left fibula fracture.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 24
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks' projected starting lineup for Game 3 is expected to feature Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart
The Pistons' projected starting lineup for Game 3 is expected to feature Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.
