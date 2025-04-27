New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (April 27) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 27, 2025 10:50 GMT
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups, Depth Charts and more for Game 4 on Apr. 27. [photo: Imagn]

After losing 118-116 on Thursday, the Detroit Pistons will try to bounce back in Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Cade Cunningham and Co. will try to snap a string of eight straight losses at home in the playoffs. The Pistons have not won in front of their fans since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Knicks look to grab a 3-1 series lead with another victory. Behind Jalen Brunson’s late game surge, the Knicks edged the home team in yet another thriller. Tom Thibodeau hopes to get more out of the rest of the roster to help the lefty guard carry the team.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Injury report

New York Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson is iffy because of a non-COVID-related illness. The backup center was reportedly unable to practice with the team on Saturday because of the issue. If Robinson is out, Precious Achiuwa likely gets a bump in minutes.

Detroit Pistons injury report

Jaden Ivey is out for the rest of the season with a left fibula fracture. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Isaiah Stewart is again questionable because of right knee inflammation. Stewart had that designation in Games 2 and 3 before the Pistons eventually held him out. The Pistons could continue giving Paul Reed more minutes if Stewart is unavailable.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts

New York Knicks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Jalen BrunsonMiles McBrideCameron Payne
Josh HartLandry ShametPacome Dadiet
Mikal BridgesAnton WatsonMarJon Beauchamp
OG AnunobyP.J. Tucker
Karl-Anthony TownsPrecious AchiuwaAriel Hukporti
Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Cade CunninghamDennis SchroderMarcus Sasser
Tim Hardaway Jr.Malik BeasleyLindy Waters III
Ausar ThompsonSimone FontechioRon Holland
Tobias HarrisTolu Smith
Jalen DurenPaul Reed
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Key Matchups

Ausar Thompson vs Jalen Brunson

The Pistons have thrown the kitchen sink at Jalen Brunson, who continues to sizzle. Brunson is averaging 33.7 points per game behind 44.6% efficiency. Although he has shot just 29.2% from deep, he has been the biggest thorn in the Pistons’ side.

Ausar Thompson will get another shot at slowing down the lefty guard. Thompson has held up well against Brunson, but the Knicks often pry away the defensive ace from their superstar by using screens.

Detroit has a good chance of tying the series if Thompson and the Pistons’ help defense can limit Brunson’s impact.

Cade Cunningham vs Mikal Bridges

Cade Cunningham has been the Pistons’ do-it-all star in the playoffs. The first-time All-Star is averaging 26.0 PPG, 8.7 APG and 8.3 RPG. He is making 43.3% of his shots, including 30.8% from deep.

Tom Thibodeau has at least three defenders who can make Cunningham work hard for his shots. Mikal Bridges will likely get the first shot at trying to keep the versatile guard from leading the Pistons to a win.

Bridges’ length and anticipation have given Cunningham problems. New York likely takes a 3-1 series lead if the lanky forward can slow down Detroit’s most dynamic and explosive player.

