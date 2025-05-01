New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This is Game 6 of the series, with New York holding a 3-2 lead.

This has been one of the most competitive first-round series as evidenced by the 4.6-point win margin across the first five games. The Pistons were dealt a huge blow in Game 4 when a clear foul in the dying seconds of the game was not called, which ultimately gave the Knicks a 3-1 lead.

Detroit, led by Cade Cunningham, however, responded to win Game 5 106-103 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. If the team had gotten the foul call in Game 4, it could very well have been 3-2 up instead of being down by the same margin.

In Tuesday’s win, Cunningham led the team with 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Ausar Thompson had 22 points. New York saw a mixed team effort and was led by OG Anunoby’s 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson had 17, 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Knicks should do their best to close out this game on the road, as stranger things have happened in Game 7 and they shouldn’t let the series get there.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for May 1

Jalen Brunson (tweaked right ankle) and Josh Hart (physical encounter with Cunningham) had to leave Tuesday’s game with just three minutes left before checking in shortly after. There was fear among Knicks fans that the injuries could mean something serious for the remainder of the series.

However, neither player featured on the team’s injury report for Thursday’s game. In fact, the whole roster has a clean bill of health.

Pistons injury report for May 1

Isaiah Stewart is questionable with a knee injury. Jaden Ivey continues to be out as he recovers from a lower leg injury.

Here’s a look at the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons’ starting lineups and depth charts for May 1.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups and depth chart

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Cameron Payne SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cade Cunningham Dennis Schroder Marcus Sasser SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley Marcus Sasser SF Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Simone Fontecchio Lindy Waters III C Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart (DD) Paul Reed

*DD indicates day-to-day

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons?

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

