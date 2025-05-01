  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified May 01, 2025 10:46 GMT
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credits: Getty)
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credits: Getty)

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This is Game 6 of the series, with New York holding a 3-2 lead.

Ad

This has been one of the most competitive first-round series as evidenced by the 4.6-point win margin across the first five games. The Pistons were dealt a huge blow in Game 4 when a clear foul in the dying seconds of the game was not called, which ultimately gave the Knicks a 3-1 lead.

Detroit, led by Cade Cunningham, however, responded to win Game 5 106-103 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. If the team had gotten the foul call in Game 4, it could very well have been 3-2 up instead of being down by the same margin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Tuesday’s win, Cunningham led the team with 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Ausar Thompson had 22 points. New York saw a mixed team effort and was led by OG Anunoby’s 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson had 17, 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Knicks should do their best to close out this game on the road, as stranger things have happened in Game 7 and they shouldn’t let the series get there.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for May 1

Jalen Brunson (tweaked right ankle) and Josh Hart (physical encounter with Cunningham) had to leave Tuesday’s game with just three minutes left before checking in shortly after. There was fear among Knicks fans that the injuries could mean something serious for the remainder of the series.

However, neither player featured on the team’s injury report for Thursday’s game. In fact, the whole roster has a clean bill of health.

Ad

Pistons injury report for May 1

Isaiah Stewart is questionable with a knee injury. Jaden Ivey continues to be out as he recovers from a lower leg injury.

Here’s a look at the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons’ starting lineups and depth charts for May 1.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups and depth chart

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen BrunsonMiles McBrideCameron Payne
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell RobinsonPrecious Achiuwa
Ad

Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGCade CunninghamDennis SchroderMarcus Sasser
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik BeasleyMarcus Sasser
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland IITim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisSimone FontecchioLindy Waters III
CJalen DurenIsaiah Stewart (DD)Paul Reed
Ad

*DD indicates day-to-day

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons?

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

About the author
Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Twitter icon

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications