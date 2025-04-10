New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2025

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. New York is third in the East with a 50-29 record, while Detroit is sixth with a 43-36 record.

The two teams have played each other 400 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 222-178 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Detroit leading the series 2-1.

They last played on Jan. 13 when the Pistons won 124-119 behind Cade Cunningham’s 36 points. New York was led by Jalen Brunson’s 31 points and 11 assists.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 10, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNDTX/TV 20 Detroit and MSG. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+160) vs. Pistons (-190)

Spread: Knicks (+5) vs. Pistons (-5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o227.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The way things are placed right now in the Eastern Conference standings, these two teams are set to face off in the first round of the playoffs. So, this should be a preview of what is to come in just over a week from now.

The Knicks have won seven of their past 10 games but are coming off of a 119-117 OT loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Up three points, with around 10 seconds left on the clock, New York could have decided to foul Jayson Tatum and send him to the free-throw line for two shots. However, it didn’t and Tatum shot a clutch 3 to take the game to overtime.

New York was led by double-doubles from Karl-Anthony Towns (34 points and 14 rebounds), Jalen Brunson (27 points and 10 assists) and Josh Hart (10 points and 11 rebounds).

The Pistons have lost two in a row and are 5-5 in their past 10 games. They most recently lost 127-117 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Cade Cunningham had 35 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19.

Detroit has had a successful season but it needs all hands on board if the team is to make some noise in the postseason.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 25.5, which is under his season average of 26.2 points. Bet on the over.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over against New York’s defense, and neither do we. Bet on the under.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pistons to get a win at home as the Knicks will be without OG Anunoby (thumb), Josh Hart (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management). Thus, Detroit should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 227.5 points.

