New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips - April 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This is Game 3 of the series, as it is tied 1-1 so far.

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the postseason, with Detroit holding a 9-8 lead. They have also faced off in 401 regular-season games with the Knicks holding a 222-179 lead.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 24, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and MSG. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (-115) vs. Pistons (-105)

Spread: Knicks (-1) vs. Pistons (+1)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o214) vs. Pistons -110 (u214)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Pistons have been the far more consistent team this series barring the final quarter of Game 1 where the Knicks outscored them 40-21 to take the game 123-112. While the loss must have been tough, it worked as a learning curve for Detroit.

In Game 2, it found itself in a similar situation as New York tied the game with just minutes left on the clock. Dennis Schroder, however, had different plans as he dropped a clutch 3 to regain the lead for the Pistons. They eventually won the game 100-94 to tie the series and steal home court advantage from the Knicks.

Cade Cunningham led the team with 33 points and 12 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 37 points for New York.

The Knicks have been very erratic to start the first-round series and are now at a disadvantage with three of the remaining five games on the road. While Brunson has been great, Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t been able to impact games. He had just 10 points in Game 2.

If New York is to regain home court advantage, it needs Towns to step up. The rest of the starters need to be better as well, as OG Anunoby and Josh Hart had just 10 points each on Monday.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 29.5. He crossed that mark in the first two games and should be favored to do so Thursday as well. Bet on the over.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 28.5. While he didn’t have a great Game 1, he bounced back in style in Game 2 with 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Expect Cunningham to have another impactful performance in his playoff debut in Detroit.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers very narrowly favor the Knicks to win this game on the road. We, however, expect Detroit to continue its great form and take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. This should be a relatively high-scoring game with the team total going past 214 points.

