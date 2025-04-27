New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips - April 27 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The New York Knicks will visit the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their NBA first-round series at the Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead against the Pistons in the series as the two teams split the first two games in New York, before the Knicks won Game 3 to reclaim the series lead heading into Game 4.

The Knicks will be led by Karl Anthony-Towns, who put up 31 points in Game 3, and Jalen Brunson, who had 30 markers last game. A win in Game 4 would propel the team to a commanding 3-1 record when they head back to New York.

Meanwhile, the Pistons will look for Cade Cunningham’s production, following a 24-point outing in Game 3, which wasn't enough to secure a home win.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 4 details and odds

The game will tip off at 1 P.M. Eastern time and will be broadcast via ABC, but it can also be streamed online through the NBA League Pass and the FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+114) vs Pistons (-125)

Spread: Knicks (+2) vs Pistons (-2)

Total O/U: Knicks -110 (o217) vs Pistons -110 (u217.5)

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a 118-116 win in Game 3 in Detroit. The Pistons outscored the Knicks in the third and fourth quarters, 63-52, but still lost to New York late in the game due to timely baskets from Towns and Brunson.

The Knicks hold the advantage, with two more wins needed to advance to the second round. Meanwhile, the Pistons need to win Game 4 to not just give their home fans a playoff victory but also avoid the dreaded 3-1 disadvantage against the Knicks.

The Knicks are the favorites to win the series after finishing the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with 51 wins, while the Pistons held the sixth spot with 44 wins.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons betting props

The Detroit Pistons have been shooting lights out since Game 3, logging 16 threes in the loss. It is safe to bet on them to hit 15 or more threes in Game 4, especially as the home fans are behind them in the arena.

For the Knicks, expect Brunson to continue being the focal point of the Knicks' offense as he is predicted to score 30 or more points in the game. Bet the over on him.

Cade Cunningham would be needed in Game 4, as it could be a must-win for the Pistons. Expect him to score 25 or more points.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Detroit Pistons have been a rugged team, and they are known to fight back when their backs are against the wall. They are predicted to win the game and tie the series at 2-2 before it shifts to New York.

