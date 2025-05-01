New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips - May 1 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

The New York Knicks are back at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks failed to send the Pistons packing in Game 5 after a late-game blunder from the team's coaching staff.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart sat at the scorer's table for about two minutes before the Knicks called a timeout to let them enter the contest. However, the damage was done by that point, with the Pistons building a six-point lead en route to a 106-103 victory.

Fans can watch Game 6 of the Knicks-Pistons series on TNT. It's also available via live stream on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 6

Moneyline: Knicks (+100) vs. Pistons (-120)

Spread: Knicks +1.5 (-110) vs. Pistons -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks o212.5 (-110) vs. Pistons u212.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

The Pistons are playing to keep their season alive, but all the pressure is on the Knicks. Cade Cunningham and company have shown in their postseason debut that they are capable of competing at a high level. They are 2-1 at Madison Square Garden in the series, but are 0-2 at home.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will need to win to avoid a do-or-die Game 7 at MSG. They also have to get as much rest as possible to help Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart recover faster from their minor injuries. It's also not easy to take on the Boston Celtics in the second round coming out of a seven-game battle.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Jalen Duren

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 28.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go UNDER (-118), which is not a bad bet to make. He is ailing and coming off a 16-point effort in Game 5. However, he has gone OVER (-112) 28.5 points in the first four games of the series.

Cade Cunningham is favored to go UNDER (-125) 27.5 points in Game 5. Bet on Cunningham to hit the mark since he has only scored 28 points or more in one game in this series.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Knicks are the slight underdogs entering Game 6 in Detroit. However, they have a winning record at Little Caesars Arena this season, so don't be surprised if they earn a victory. The prediction is a win for the Knicks, with the total going over 212.5 points.

