New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons - NBA Preseason

Date & Time - December 11th, 7PM EST (December 12th, 5:30AM IST)

Location - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

The New York Knicks will begin their 2020-21 NBA preseason with a trip to the Detroit Pistons. Both teams struggled last year, finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the East. This season will inevitably be used by the franchises as development continuation with stars Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin leading the teams. However, having bolstered their rosters during the offseason, the Knicks and the Pistons will want to hit the ground running and prepare for what will be a tightly contested Eastern Conference.

New York Knicks Preview

"We had a good training camp … we worked really hard. But now it's time for what we've been waiting for." — Frank Ntilikina





After finishing with another losing record in the East, the New York Knicks finally look like they are dealing with the offseason correctly. Avoiding mega-money contracts and promises to the fans that are unattainable given their current standing in the league, the Knicks went about their business with intelligence.

They brought in Austin Rivers on a relatively cheap $10 million across three years, re-signed Elfrid Payton and picked up two of the hottest draft prospects in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. The New York Knicks will see this season as another chance to develop, and with the lack of fans in arenas, this could benefit their young roster. Under the leadership of new coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks can continue to build for future success.

Key Player - Mitchell Robinson

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have few standout players, however, it is the development of their 2018 second round pick Mitchell Robinson that shows the most promise for the franchise going forward.

Robinson will be an integral piece for the New York Knicks this season with his rim protection, averaging 2 blocks a game. Relied upon on defense, Robinson also averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds off the bench and will be looking to make the center position his own in his third year with the franchise. Thibodeau will have roster depth at this position but will be hoping to push Robinson on to progress into the next stage of his development.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Elfrid Payton, Alec Burks, Mitchell Robinson, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle

Detroit Pistons Preview

Days before the pre-season games, Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey is inspired by the bonds forming between the team's veteran players and rookies.

The Detroit Pistons come into the 2020-21 NBA Season with a lot of new faces on their roster. Facing the New York Knicks after nine months without a league game, the Pistons will take to the floor with a very different group than which limped to 13th in the East.

In order to succeed this season, Detroit will hope that this is the year they can keep both their stars fit in Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. The two veterans are some of the few who kept their place at the franchise as a whole host of changes were made this offseason. The likes of Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Josh Jackson were brought in as free agents, and with all the moves Detroit has made, Pistons fans will be hoping coach Casey is able to form a team bond quickly.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

A healthy Blake Griffin has the ability to return to his All-Star status that he has held for six seasons in the past. When not hampered by injury, Griffin is a multi-talented defensive nightmare for teams.

Griffin can run the point, be an alley-oop option and has an efficient mid-range game. He has averaged 21 points and 8 rebounds over his career and if the Detroit Pistons are to improve on last year they most certainly will need Griffin to stay fit. Blake Griffin last played on December 28th in the NBA, however coach Casey said the power forward has been full-go throughout the Detroit Pistons training camp.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Killian Hayes, Blake Griffin, Delon Wright, Mason Plumlee, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons - Match Prediction

Given both sides haven't played an NBA game since before the bubble, it can be presumed that this match will be hampered by rustiness. However, with the turnover in both rosters, there will be plenty of players looking to make an impression on their coach and put themselves in the conversation for deserving a starting berth when the season begins.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons - Where to Watch

The game will be shown on Fox Sports Detroit. It will also be available to international viewers on the NBA League Pass.