New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - February 28, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An old Eastern Conference rivalry will be renewed in the 2020-21 NBA when the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-107 on Saturday, with Julius Randle (28 points, ten rebounds, six assists), RJ Barrett (24 points, seven rebounds) and Derrick Rose (17 points, 11 assists) leading the way.

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, have lost two straight contests, which includes a 107-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings in their last outing on Friday. Jerami Grant shot poorly from the field (7 of 17), but he still scored 30 points for the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, February 28th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, March 1st; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks weren’t expected to be this good this season,n but coach Tom Thibodeau has changed the team’s losing culture.

Thibodeau instilled both discipline and a fighting mentality to the New York Knicks, who have missed the playoffs in seven straight seasons. After a 17-17 start to the season, the New York Knicks are tied with the Toronto Raptors in fifth-place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Against the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose will be returning to the team he called home for nearly two seasons before his move to New York earlier this month. That sub-plot could spur the former MVP to get a win for his team.

Key Player - Derrick Rose

The visit to Detroit will be Derrick Rose’s first since being traded by the Detroit Pistons a few weeks ago. That backdrop will no doubt be foremost in Rose’s mind when he faces his former coach and teammates.

Rose has been a terrific pick for the New York Knicks.

DERRICK ROSE TO BEAT THE BUZZER 😱 pic.twitter.com/9274OmGQZm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2021

Since acquiring him in a trade, the New York Knicks have won six of their last nine games.

Rose had a rough three-game stretch in which he scored just 14 points, but he has since averaged 17 points and 8.3 assists per game in his last three outings. That makes him a key player for the New York Knicks against the Detroit Pistons.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Derrick Rose, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue to be competitive despite their 9-24 start to the season, which is the worst in the Eastern Conference.

In their previous game, the Detroit Pistons were ahead by eight points in the fourth quarter before the Sacramento Kings upped the ante. Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey took responsibility for his team’s loss, but it’s ultimately his team’s inability to close out the game that truly cost them.

Against the New York Knicks, Casey will have to inspire his young squad to forget that Kings game and focus on the game at hand.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Having a career-year wasn’t enough for Jerami Grant to earn his first All-Star selection. His team’s lowly record pretty much assured him that he shouldn’t put his hopes up too much.

However, the do-it-all Detroit Pistons forward will be the team’s cornerstone for years to come. But he may have to endure another season or two of losing before he gets an All-Star nod.

.@jeramigrant led the way with 30 points, but the Kings - who led by 17 points in the first quarter – came from behind in the fourth to pull out the win. Here's #Pistons Playback presented by @Flagstar: pic.twitter.com/T2vd7afaag — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 27, 2021

Grant has had an incredible season so far. He is averaging 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists per game. All three statistical categories are career-highs for the Detroit Pistons forward, who is playing in his seventh year in the league.

If the New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett gets hot on Sunday, Grant could likely be assigned to guard him or be given a lesser assignment so he can focus more on offense.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Smith Jr., G Wayne Ellington, F Saddiq Bey, F Jerami Grant, C Mason Plumlee.

Knicks vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons could find it tough to score against the New York Knicks.

That is because the Knicks are third in the league in defensive rating (107.8), which helps explain their success despite their lack of scorers. That’s what the Rose acquisition was for, with the trade paying off handsomely.

Nevertheless, the Pistons should put up a good fight, but the New York Knicks are likely to find a way to win.

Where to watch Knicks vs Pistons?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons will be broadcast locally by MSG and FOX Sports Detroit. The match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.