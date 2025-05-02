New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons top 5 viral moments from Game 6 of 2025 NBA playoffs

The New York Knicks sent the Detroit Pistons on vacation with a thrilling 116-113 win in Game 6 on Thursday. Jalen Brunson drained a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to push the Knicks in front. Malik Beasly committed a turnover in the following possession that prevented the Pistons from attempting a potential game-tying shot.

The Pistons lost for the third straight time at home in the series. They put on a superb showing but the battle-tested Knicks showed more late-game poise.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Game 6 highlights and viral moments

#5. Miles McBride drains a 3-pointer to end the first quarter

The New York Knicks got off to a sizzling start in Game 6 after their lethargic finish in New York two nights ago. They led 20-9 midway through the first quarter behind a balanced attack. Miles McBride ended the first 12 minutes with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to push the lead to 37-23.

#4. Malik Beasley responds with a 27-footer to close the first half

The Detroit Pistons flipped the script against the Knicks in the second quarter. They buckled down on defense and lit up their visitors for 38 points. Malik Beasley’s 27-footer turned the first-period deficit into a 61-59 lead at halftime.

#3 Mikal Bridges throws a lefty rim-rattling slam against Cade Cunningham

The New York Knicks returned to their dominating form in the third quarter behind Mikal Bridges, who had 11 points and three assists. Bridges had the highlight of the period with four minutes left.

Following a block by OG Anunoby against Tobias Harris, the Knicks raced to the other end of the court. Josh Hart grabbed the loose ball after the block and whipped a pass to Bridges, who shook the rim with a lefty dunk against Cunningham.

#2 Ausar Thompson strips Jalen Brunson late in the fourth quarter

Jalen Brunson got into a personal 5-0 spurt late in the fourth quarter while Ausar Thompson rested. Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff sent back the defensive ace to slow down the All-Star guard. Thompson did as expected with a strip of Brunson to keep the Pistons ahead 112-111.

#1 Jalen Brunson hits 3-pointer to eliminate the Pistons

Jalen Brunson saved his best for last. The lefty guard shook off Ausar Thompson's leech-like defense to drill the game-winning shot. The New York Knicks move on to the second round after Brunson beat the Detroit Pistons with this shot:

