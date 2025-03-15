New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.15 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors continue their six-game unbeaten run when they host the New York Knicks at the Chase Center. The two teams met ten days ago, when the Warriors won 114-102 despite never having total control of the game. However, Steph Curry made a huge impact, swaying the tide in the visitors' favor by scoring 20 of his 28 points after halftime. Dubs fans will hope that is the case once again on Saturday.

The Warriors (38-28) have turned their fortunes around ever since the Jimmy Butler trade, going 13-1 with him in the lineup. Butler's chemistry with Curry and the team has been pivotal. Currently sitting in sixth place, the Warriors have gained a playoff boost but still face a challenge in overtaking the LA Lakers for the fifth spot.

The Knicks, on the other hand, remained solid in the East with a 42-23 record. However, they have struggled with consistency, dropping five of their last ten games, including three straight losses against Western Conference teams.

They have since bounced back and are on a two-game winning streak. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way in a 133-114 win against the Sacramento Kings. They then survived a late comeback to claim a 114-113 win against the Portland Trail Blazers in their most recent outing.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 15

New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

While the Knicks' injury situation has improved compared to recent weeks, a significant gap remains, particularly on offense, due to the absence of star guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson sprained his ankle in an overtime loss to the LA Lakers on Mar. 6 and has been sidelined since. He is likely to miss at least one more week.

Rookie Ariel Hukporti is another absentee after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee in his first NBA start. Meanwhile, Delon Wright is listed as day-to-day with an illness.

Tom Thibodeau is likely to stick with his usual starting lineup of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride and Josh Hart.

Point Guard Miles McBride Cameron Payne Shooting Guard Mikal Bridges Delon Wright* Small Forward Josh Hart Pacome Dadiet Matt Ryan Power Forward OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Center Karl-Anthony Towns Jericho Sims

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

While Jonathan Kuminga has just returned to action following a three-month layoff with an ankle injury, another young player, Brandin Podziemski, remains absent with a back injury. Podziemski will miss his sixth straight game as is the only name on the injury report.

Steve Kerr is likely to keep the same lineup that triumphed over the Kings on Thursday: Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Quinten Post, Stephen Curry and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Quinten Post Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney



Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET, with the action aired live on ABC/ESPN+.

