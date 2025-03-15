New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

The New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. New York is third in the East with a 42-23 record, while Golden State is sixth in the West with a 38-28 record.

The two teams have played each other 351 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 186-165 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They played as recently as March 4, when the Warriors won 114-102 behind Steph Curry’s 28 points and nine assists. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 15, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream it live on ESPN+, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+220) vs. Warriors (-270)

Spread: Knicks (+6.5) vs. Warriors (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o229.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Knicks will play the final game of a five-game road trip where it has gone 2-2 so far. The good thing is that they are on a two-game win streak and are coming off of a 114-113 OT win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Mikal Bridges hit a buzzer-beater 3 to give New York the win. He also led the team with 33 points.

New York has been a bit rusty lately with just five wins in the past 10 games. The Warriors will provide the team a good test.

The Warriors are on a six-game win streak and have won nine of their past 10 games. Their season took a turn after signing Jimmy Butler and they look like a true contender. Golden State is coming off of a 130-104 blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

While Draymond Green led the team with 23 points, all eyes were on Steph Curry as he drained his 4,000th 3-pointer in the regular season. He was nursing a back issue and ended the night with just 11 points. The Warriors also got Jonathan Kuminga back, as he had 18 points off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 23.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark. We, however, think he could struggle. Take a risk and bet on the under.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 25.5. After an off night, bet on Curry to come out strong and score more than 25.5 points.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to win at home. We expect the same, as they will be aided by Jalen Brunson’s absence who continues to be out for the Knicks with an ankle injury. Golden State should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total surpasses 229.5 points.

