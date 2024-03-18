New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The New York Knicks visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This will be their rematch from their inaugural matchup in the Warriors' 110-99 win on the road on March 1.

The Knicks (40-27), fourth in the East and second in the Atlantic Divison, are coming off a 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on the road on Saturday, extending their winning streak to three games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (35-31), ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Divison, are coming off a 128-121 win over the LA Lakers on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The marquee game from the NBA's eight-game lineup is set to be nationally televised on ESPN, including local streaming services on NBC Sports Bay Area and MSG Network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The New York Knicks aim to extend their streak of holding opponents under 100 points for the sixth consecutive game when they face off on Monday.

Throughout March, only one opposing team has managed to breach the century mark against New York. Positioned seventh in defensive rating, the Knicks stand out as one of the stalwarts bucking the prevailing high-scoring trend of the 2023-24 campaign.

Their defensive prowess is evident, commencing with the sixth-best defense at the rim, complemented by an adept capacity to produce misses from various shooting be it the paint or the 3-point range.

Furthermore, the Knicks concede the third-fewest free throw attempts per game. Their defensive aptitude extends to securing rebounds, ranking fourth in defensive rebounding percentage, and exhibiting proficient ball disruption, ranking 10th in turnover percentage, typical of Tom Thibodeau's coached teams.

Transitioning to the offensive facet, Jalen Brunson, boasting averages of 27.5 points per game and 6.4 assists per game, emerges as the linchpin of their triumphs. Bolstered by the contributions of the first-time All-Star, the New York Knicks take the 14th position in offensive rating.

Now fully revitalized, the Warriors will look to improve their position from the precarious play-in standing. Marking a commendable 2-1 record on their recent road excursion, the team returns home with an offensive rating ranking 11th in the league.

Spearheaded by Steph Curry, it comes as no surprise that the Warriors boast a formidable presence in 3-point prowess, ranking third in attempts per game and securing the eighth spot in 3-point efficiency.

While Golden State exhibits competency at the rim, ranking fifth in rim efficiency, their frequency of shots taken within five feet of the hoop languishes at the 26th position.

Despite this, the Warriors showcase resilience, ranking 14th in true shooting percentage and maintaining a robust third-place standing in offensive rebounding percentage.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and rotations

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, OG Anunoby at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Brandin Podziemski at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

Miles McBride takes the floor in lieu of Jalen Brunson as the first quarter concludes, a substitution pattern mirrored as the second quarter commences and throughout the third and fourth quarters.

Similarly, Precious Achiuwa enters the game in place of Isaiah as Brunson takes a breather, ensuring parity in their playing time allocation.

Chris Paul assumes the role of backup point guard behind Curry, typically entering the game at the conclusion of the first quarter and playing approximately four minutes into the second quarter.

This substitution pattern repeats in the second half, with Paul substituting for Curry towards the end of the third quarter and commencing play at the onset of the fourth quarter.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry has averaged 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark at -108.

Jonathan Kuminga has averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark at -115.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 27.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 blocks and is favored to cross or this mark at +300.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are favored to sweep their season series at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -4 point spread and -180 on the moneyline.

The Knicks are expected to cross the point total mark set at 212, while the Warriors are favored to go under at 212.5.