New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The struggling New York Knicks continue their brutal five-game road schedule with a visit to the Chase Center to battle the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. New York lost to Golden State in the first meeting between the two teams and will be looking to get even with one of the title favorites this season.

New York gave up 83 first-half points to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in their last game. Tom Thibodeau’s charges rallied in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 13, but it was too little too late. Jokic responded with key baskets to hand the New York Knicks another loss as they went down 132-115.

The Golden State Warriors succumbed to the Utah Jazz, 111-85. The loss ended the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak as they looked to be completely outclassed by the Jazz in last night's game. Utah’s physicality bullied the Warriors, while also having a decisive edge in rebounds and points in the paint, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Largest loss of the season for the Warriors: 26-point L in Utah. Breaks a nine-game win streak. They're 41-14, now 3.5 games behind the Suns and 3.5 games up on the Grizzlies. Comfortable in the #2 spot. Knicks in SF tomorrow night. Largest loss of the season for the Warriors: 26-point L in Utah. Breaks a nine-game win streak. They're 41-14, now 3.5 games behind the Suns and 3.5 games up on the Grizzlies. Comfortable in the #2 spot. Knicks in SF tomorrow night.

Without Klay Thompson, Steph Curry had a subpar game with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. He also had four turnovers and had a net rating of -14. The Golden State Warriors' normally stout defense didn’t hold up against the aggressiveness and grit of the Utah Jazz. Steve Kerr and his squad will be raring to get back to winning ways after the loss.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Thursday, February 10th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, February 11th; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are mired in another losing streak. [Photo: Daily Knicks]

The New York Knicks played without Nerlens Noel, Mitchell Robinson and Quentin Grimes. Calling them undermanned is not entirely correct since the Nuggets don’t have two of their best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. New York got a front-row seat on how a team is supposed to play when a few key players are sidelined.

The Nuggets had the New York Knicks scrambling for most of the game with ball movement and precise execution, particularly on offense. New York, on the other hand, looked stagnant and flat, especially in the first half. The team needed doses of energy and hustle but could not summon both in another lopsided loss.

More changes could be afoot in a hugely disappointing season so far for the New York Knicks.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

Slowly but surely, RJ Barrett is making the New York Knicks his team. The former No.2 draft pick emerged as a leader of this team who really cares and gives his everything when he’s on the floor. Despite averaging 46.5 minutes in the last two games against the Lakers and Jazz, he has played hard throughout each contest.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Barrett has logged 93 total minutes played in the Knicks two previous games. (h/t



RJ Barrett injured his ankle in the last minute of the 4Q tonight, despite being down 17 to Denver.Barrett has logged 93 total minutes played in the Knicks two previous games. (h/t @TommyBeer RJ Barrett injured his ankle in the last minute of the 4Q tonight, despite being down 17 to Denver.Barrett has logged 93 total minutes played in the Knicks two previous games. (h/t @TommyBeer)😬 https://t.co/WVIKWQFgBU

RJ Barrett twisted his ankle late in the game against the Nuggets. The New York Knicks will be in even bigger trouble if the versatile small-forward is sidelined and will surely miss his fighting spirit. Barrett is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest this season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Taj Gibson

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their worst losses this season against the Utah Jazz. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Golden State Warriors played one of their worst games this season. Apart from a blistering 13-0 start, they looked lethargic for most of the game. Even without Rudy Gobert’s vertical threat and stifling defense, the Warriors had no answer for Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike, who completely dominated them on the boards and defense.

Whiteside, in particular, was a thorn in the Golden State Warriors’ offense. He blocked 5 of the Warriors’ shots in his first few minutes coming off the bench. Those blocks seemingly rattled the Warriors during the game as they never really looked settled during their heavy defeat.

Count on Steph Curry and company to bounce back with a vengeance against the New York Knicks in their next game.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry remains the Golden State Warriors’ most dangerous threat despite some well-chronicled struggles as of late. He still draws consistent double-teams and is the opponents’ central focus on defense. Even if he’s not shooting well, defenses are not likely to give him any breathing room.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



"Without him, they are not even a playoff team. With him, they are the 2nd best team in the Western Conference. He's still putting up phenomenal numbers." @DogSurfRoadshow on why Steph Curry needs to be considered for #NBA MVP this season"Without him, they are not even a playoff team. With him, they are the 2nd best team in the Western Conference. He's still putting up phenomenal numbers." .@DogSurfRoadshow on why Steph Curry needs to be considered for #NBA MVP this season⤵️"Without him, they are not even a playoff team. With him, they are the 2nd best team in the Western Conference. He's still putting up phenomenal numbers." https://t.co/V9JOrfjgah

In the last 10 games, the Golden State Warriors have gone 9-1, and over that stretch Steph Curry has averaged 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Steve Kerr has praised Curry’s playmaking and leadership, even in the midst of his dip in production. He’ll be in a hurry to erase his dreadful performance against the Jazz with a potential explosion against the New York Knicks.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Otto Porter Jr. | C - Kevon Looney

Knicks vs Warriors Match Prediction

RJ Barrett could miss time if his twisted ankle is significant. If he’s not around, the New York Knicks will be in for an even tougher night as Klay Thompson is scheduled to return following being given a rest.

The Golden State Warriors' loss to the Jazz likely left a bad taste in their mouths. They could clean it up with a win against the Knicks in front of an adoring Chase Center crowd.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Warriors game

NBA League Pass will stream the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Bay Area and MSG Network.

