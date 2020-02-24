New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

The Houston Rockets host the New York Knicks

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last Game Result

New York Knicks (17-39): 98-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers (21st February)

Houston Rockets (36-20): 120-110 win over the Utah Jazz (22nd February)

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks front office will be hoping to see an improvement over the last few months of the season, although they suffered a 39th defeat of the campaign in their return following the All-Star break. The Knicks' offense struggled throughout as they fell to a 98-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and only the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors have recorded few wins so far this season.

Interim head coach Mike Miller continues to struggle with locking down his best rotation - and the Knicks have serious issues at the point guard position. With that said, New York could welcome back Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton - and the majority of their wins have come on the road.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has been among the most impressive rookies of the season so far

RJ Barrett struggled with consistency through the opening months of the season, although the rookie is beginning to look like a future star. The 19-year-old has combined for 33 points over his last two appearances - and he will continue to have an increased impact following Marcus Morris' trade.

Advertisement

Knicks Predicted Lineup:

Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock, Taj Gobsin, Frank Ntilikina, RJ Barrett

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets' small ball approach is currently among the major talking points in the league, although head coach Mike D'Antoni will argue that his approach is working following Sunday's 120-110 win over the Utah Jazz. James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 72 points as the Rockets collectively knocked down 20 of their 48 attempts from beyond the arc - and they now sit fourth in the Western Conference standings. New York's lack of an elite big will play into their hands - although Houston's defense remains vulnerable when compared to the other top teams in the West.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is enjoying another excellent year for the Rockets

Since returning from the All-Star break, Harden has shot just under 50 percent from the field and also drained 6 of his 11 3-pointers during Saturday's win over the Jazz. The 30-year-old holds season averages of 35.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists - and he will once again inflict plenty of damage on the Knicks alongside his backcourt partner in Westbrook.

Rockets Predicted Lineup:

Robert Covington, Danuel House, P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Knicks vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Knicks have enjoyed an extra day of rest, although Miller's side continues to trend in the wrong direction, and the Rockets should come away with a comfortable win.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Rockets?

The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.