New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks on Thursday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. They are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing regular season series.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 11

The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson

Cameron Payne

Miles McBride SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart* Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby* Josh Hart* Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Precious Achiuwa Ariel Hukporti

Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 11

Meanwhile, the Pacers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Bennedict Mathurin (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton

T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard

Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith SF Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam

Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner* Thomas Bryant Obi Toppin

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for Feb. 11

The Knicks have four players listed on their injury report for the contest. Josh hart is likely to play while OG Anunoby's participation is questionable. Mitchell Robinson and Pacome Dadiet are out for the game due to injuries.

Player Status Injury Josh Hart Probable (GTD) Knee OG Anunoby Questionable (GTD) Foot Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Pacome Dadiet Out Toe

Pacers injury report for Feb. 11

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson. Myles Turner is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Myles Turner Questionable (GTD) Neck Isaiah Jackson Out (OFS) Achilles

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

Heading into the game, the New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-18 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 131-104 home loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led their losing effort in the game with 36 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are right behind the Knicks as they stand fourth in the East with a 29-22 record. They have also won seven of their previous 10 outings and are coming off a 124-117 road loss against the LA Lakers on Saturday. Pascal Siakam led their losing effort with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

The Knicks-Pacers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The contest will be aired nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX, and locally on MSG. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

