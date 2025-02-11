  • home icon
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 11, 2025 13:00 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Image: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks on Thursday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. They are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing regular season series.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 11

The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen Brunson
Cameron Payne
Miles McBride
SGMikal BridgesMiles McBrideLandry Shamet
SFJosh Hart*Landry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG Anunoby*Josh Hart*Precious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsPrecious AchiuwaAriel Hukporti
Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 11

Meanwhile, the Pacers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Bennedict Mathurin (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Haliburton
T.J. McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew Nembhard
Ben SheppardAaron Nesmith
SFBennedict MathurinAaron NesmithJarace Walker
PFPascal Siakam
Obi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles Turner*Thomas BryantObi Toppin

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

Knicks injury report for Feb. 11

The Knicks have four players listed on their injury report for the contest. Josh hart is likely to play while OG Anunoby's participation is questionable. Mitchell Robinson and Pacome Dadiet are out for the game due to injuries.

PlayerStatusInjury
Josh HartProbable (GTD)Knee
OG AnunobyQuestionable (GTD)Foot
Mitchell RobinsonOut Ankle
Pacome DadietOut Toe

Pacers injury report for Feb. 11

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson. Myles Turner is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

PlayerStatusInjury
Myles TurnerQuestionable (GTD)Neck
Isaiah JacksonOut (OFS)Achilles

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

Heading into the game, the New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-18 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 131-104 home loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led their losing effort in the game with 36 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are right behind the Knicks as they stand fourth in the East with a 29-22 record. They have also won seven of their previous 10 outings and are coming off a 124-117 road loss against the LA Lakers on Saturday. Pascal Siakam led their losing effort with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

The Knicks-Pacers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The contest will be aired nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX, and locally on MSG. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

