New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 3 (May 25) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 25, 2025 12:00 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 3 - Source: Imagn

The New York Knicks will look to get their first win in the Eastern Conference finals as they visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, May 25, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are up 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games on the road in New York to enter Game 3 with massive momentum in front of their home crowd.

The Knicks have struggled to keep up with the Pacers, especially in the fourth quarters of the first two games, losing both games in the final stretches, including in Game 1, when New York led by nine in the final minute to squander it late courtesy of Tyrese Haliburton, and Aaron Nesmith’s heroics.

New York is expected to lean on Jalen Brunson, who has been the driving force in the Knicks’ improbable deep run in the playoffs. He scored 43 points in Game 1 and followed it up with 36 points in Game 2, albeit it resulted in a win.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are led by Haliburton, who has been defying expectations throughout the playoffs. He had 31 points in the series opener and a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists in Game 2 to steer Indiana to a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Indiana.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers injury reports

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks are expected to be a complete team entering Game 3, as no name is listed in their injury report as they go for a win in Indiana.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson, who has been out of the team since November due to an Achilles injury, will be missing the game for the Pacers. The rest of the team is set to be complete as they zero in on an NBA Finals ticket on their home court.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 25

Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are predicted to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner for Game 3. They are coached by former NBA champion Rick Carlisle.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Tyrese Haliburton
T.J. McConnell
Shooting Guard
Andrew Nembhard
Ben Sheppard
Johnny Furphy
Small Forward
Aaron Nesmith
Bennedict Mathurin
James Johnson
Power Forward
Pascal Siakam
Obi toppin
Jarace Walker
Center
Myles Turner
Thomas Bryant
Tony Bradley
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks will be fielding a starting lineup composed of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns for the crucial Game 3. The team is coached by Tom Thibodeau.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Jalen Brunson
Cameron Payne
Tyler Kolek
Shooting Guard
Mikal Bridges
Miles McBride
Delon Wright
Small Forward
Josh Hart
Landry Shamet
Pacome Dadiet
Power Forward
OG Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
P.J Tucker
Center
Karl-Anthony Towns
Mitchell Robinson
Ariel Hukporti
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
