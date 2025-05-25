New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 3 (May 25) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks will look to get their first win in the Eastern Conference finals as they visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, May 25, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are up 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games on the road in New York to enter Game 3 with massive momentum in front of their home crowd.

The Knicks have struggled to keep up with the Pacers, especially in the fourth quarters of the first two games, losing both games in the final stretches, including in Game 1, when New York led by nine in the final minute to squander it late courtesy of Tyrese Haliburton, and Aaron Nesmith’s heroics.

New York is expected to lean on Jalen Brunson, who has been the driving force in the Knicks’ improbable deep run in the playoffs. He scored 43 points in Game 1 and followed it up with 36 points in Game 2, albeit it resulted in a win.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are led by Haliburton, who has been defying expectations throughout the playoffs. He had 31 points in the series opener and a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists in Game 2 to steer Indiana to a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Indiana.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers injury reports

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks are expected to be a complete team entering Game 3, as no name is listed in their injury report as they go for a win in Indiana.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson, who has been out of the team since November due to an Achilles injury, will be missing the game for the Pacers. The rest of the team is set to be complete as they zero in on an NBA Finals ticket on their home court.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 25

Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are predicted to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner for Game 3. They are coached by former NBA champion Rick Carlisle.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Johnny Furphy Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin James Johnson Power Forward Pascal Siakam Obi toppin Jarace Walker Center Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks will be fielding a starting lineup composed of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns for the crucial Game 3. The team is coached by Tom Thibodeau.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Shooting Guard Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Delon Wright Small Forward Josh Hart Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Power Forward OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa P.J Tucker Center Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti

