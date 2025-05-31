New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 31) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The 2025 Eastern Conference finals moves back to Indiana on Saturday for Game 6 of the series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The fourth-seed Pacers are up 3-2 and will look to close out the series at home while the third-seed Knicks have their backs against the wall.
Indiana kicked off the series with back-to-back wins on the road before New York struck back with a Game 3 win. The Pacers clinched Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead before the Knicks bounced back in Game 5 at home to keep their season alive.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for May 31
The Knicks will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), OG Anunoby (SF), Karl-Anthony Towns (PF) and Mitchell Robinson (C) for the upcoming contest.
Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for May 31
The Pacers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview
The Knicks earned their Game 6 trip to Indiana after putting up their best defensive performance of the series in Game 5 to finally slow down the Pacers' offense. The Knicks limited the Pacers to under 100 points for the first time in the series in a 111-94 win.
New York stars played a huge role in the win, with Jalen Brunson leading their victory charge with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and a block, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double of 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton struggled to make an impact for Indiana, limited to eight points in the loss on 2-of-7 shooting. Bennedict Mathurin led their losing effort with 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
The Knicks boast a completely healthy roster for the upcoming contest, while the Pacers have Tony Bradley listed as questionable while Isaiah Jackson is out for the season.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?
Game 6 of the Knicks-Pacers conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and Max and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
