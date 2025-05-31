  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 31) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 31) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 31, 2025 15:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 31) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image: IMAGN)

The 2025 Eastern Conference finals moves back to Indiana on Saturday for Game 6 of the series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The fourth-seed Pacers are up 3-2 and will look to close out the series at home while the third-seed Knicks have their backs against the wall.

Ad

Indiana kicked off the series with back-to-back wins on the road before New York struck back with a Game 3 win. The Pacers clinched Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead before the Knicks bounced back in Game 5 at home to keep their season alive.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for May 31

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Knicks will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), OG Anunoby (SF), Karl-Anthony Towns (PF) and Mitchell Robinson (C) for the upcoming contest.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen Brunson
Delon WrightMiles McBride
SGMikal BridgesMiles McBrideLandry Shamet
SFOG AnunobyJosh HartLandry Shamet
PFKarl-Anthony TownsOG AnunobyJosh Hart
CMitchell RobinsonKarl-Anthony TownsPrecious Achiuwa
Ad

Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for May 31

The Pacers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese HaliburtonTJ McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew NembhardBennedict MathurinBen Sheppard
SFAaron NesmithJarace WalkerBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamObi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerTony Bradley*Thomas Bryant
Ad

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Knicks earned their Game 6 trip to Indiana after putting up their best defensive performance of the series in Game 5 to finally slow down the Pacers' offense. The Knicks limited the Pacers to under 100 points for the first time in the series in a 111-94 win.

New York stars played a huge role in the win, with Jalen Brunson leading their victory charge with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and a block, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double of 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton struggled to make an impact for Indiana, limited to eight points in the loss on 2-of-7 shooting. Bennedict Mathurin led their losing effort with 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Knicks boast a completely healthy roster for the upcoming contest, while the Pacers have Tony Bradley listed as questionable while Isaiah Jackson is out for the season.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

Game 6 of the Knicks-Pacers conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and Max and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications