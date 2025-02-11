New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 11, 2025

The New York Knicks hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing regular season series.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Knicks-Pacers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

The game will be televised naionally on TNT, truTV and MAX, and locally on MSG. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-115) vs Pacers (-106)

Spread: Knicks (-1.5) vs Pacers (+1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o239.5) / -110 (u239.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Preview

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 34-18 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 131-104 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with Jalen Brunson leading their losing effort with 36 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers stand fourth in the East with a 29-22 record and have also won seven of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 124-117 road loss against the LA Lakers on Saturday. Pascal Siakam led their losing effort with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

New York will be without Mitchell Robinson and Pacome Dadiet for the upcoming game. Josh Hart is likely to play while OG Anunoby is listed as questionable. The Knicks will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Meanwhile, Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson, and Myles Turner is questionable to play. The Pacers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Bennedict Mathurin (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C) if available.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to record under 39.5 combined points, rebounds and assists in the contest. He has fallen short of this mark in six of his last seven games and has also failed to exceed it in both of his previous matchups against the Pacers this season.

Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin could record over 1.5 made threes. He has surpassed this line against the Knicks in both of their previous encounters, shooting 9-of-14 from beyond the arc across those games.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The matchup is expected to be a closely contested battle, with the Knicks holding a slight edge and favored to secure a road victory on Tuesday.

