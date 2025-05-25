New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 3

The Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers shift to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3. The Pacers stunned the Knicks at Madison Square Garden twice to take a 2-0 lead heading back home. The visitors need to make some adjustments to ensure their first conference finals win since 2000.

After the Pacers' amazing comeback in Game 1, the Knicks took control of the first half of Game 2. Pascal Siakam kept the visitors afloat before their bench made things look easy in the third quarter. The Pacers built a 10-point lead in the final period, with Jalen Brunson missing a game-tying 3-point shot with around 10 seconds left on the clock.

Fans can watch Game 3 of the Knicks series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Knicks (+114) vs. Pacers (-135)

Spread: Knicks +2 (-109) vs. Pacers -2 (-111)

Total (O/U): Knicks o223.5 (-110) vs. Pacers u223.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview

Jalen Brunson had another brilliant performance in Game 2, but the Knicks came up short. Coach Tom Thibodeau will reportedly make some changes to his starting lineup, with Mitchell Robinson getting the nod at center and Josh Hart likely coming off the bench.

On the other hand, the Pacers are not expected to make any changes to their starting five. Coach Rick Carlisle has gotten the most out of his depth in this series, so his starters like Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard look fresh in the fourth quarter.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - OG Anunoby | F - Karl-Anthony Towns | C - Mitchell Robinson

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 31.5 points via FanDuel for Game 3. Brunson has scored 43 and 36 points in the first two games of the series. Bet on Brunson to get OVER (-102) and score at least 32 points.

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to go UNDER (-130) 20.5 points via FanDuel for Game 3. Haliburton is coming off a 14-point performance in his previous game, but he's unlikely to repeat it. Take your money and place it on OVER (-102).

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Knicks are the slight underdogs in Game 3 against the Pacers, most likely due to not having the homecourt advantage. The visitors are set to adjust their starting lineup, so a win is certainly possible. The prediction is a win for the Knicks in another close game, with the total going OVER 223.5 points.

