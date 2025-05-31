New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 31 | 2025 Playoffs, ECF Game 6

The New York Knicks face another do-or-die game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Jalen Brunson and Co. survived two nights ago by suffocating their opponents 111-94 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks hope to keep their season alive with a win against the home team.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will try to bounce back after a thorough dismantling in Game 6. Indiana’s output the last time they clashed with the Knicks was the fewest they scored in the playoffs this season. Tyrese Haliburton must shake off his lethargic showing to lead his team to an NBA Finals appearance.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Knicks (+150) vs. Pacers (-180)
Odds: Knicks(+4.0) vs. Pacers (-4.0)
Total (O/U): Knicks (o219.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u219.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview
The New York Knicks’ much-maligned defense in the Eastern Conference finals finally bared its teeth, limiting the Pacers to their lowest output in the playoffs. Tom Thibodeau’s team must call on that same gritty performance to stave off elimination. The Knicks have to slow down Tyrese Haliburton again. If Haliburton has another rough night, the Pacers’ high-octane offense likely stutters.
The Knicks did not shoot well in Game 5 but made up for it by pounding the paint. They dominated the points in the paint battle 60-34. Brunson and his teammates will have a good chance of sending the series to New York if they overwhelm their hosts inside again.
The last time the Indiana Pacers hosted the Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton had an error-free performance. After an eight-point, six-assist and two-rebound output in Game 5, the point guard must work his magic again.
Turnovers have to be a concern for the Pacers. In their most decisive loss in the series, they coughed up the ball 20 times to the Knicks’ 15. If Haliburton and his teammates take care of the ball better, they should be tough to beat at home.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups
Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson
Pacers
PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips
Tyrese Haliburton has to be aggressive in looking for his shots to open up passing opportunities. After his Game 5 dud, count on the point guard to have a bounce-back game and likely top his 21.5 (O/U) on Saturday.
Josh Hart has found his groove over the last two games, averaging 12.0 points during that stretch. With the Knicks’ season at stake, Hart could again give his team a boost off the bench and breeze past his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction
The Indiana Pacers have a one-game edge and are at home. Still, Saturday is virtually their Game 7 as going back to the Big Apple for a winner-take-all showdown will be too risky. The Pacers could close out the series by decisively beating the New York Knicks.
