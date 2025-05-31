New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 31 | 2025 Playoffs, ECF Game 6

The New York Knicks face another do-or-die game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Jalen Brunson and Co. survived two nights ago by suffocating their opponents 111-94 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks hope to keep their season alive with a win against the home team.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Pacers will try to bounce back after a thorough dismantling in Game 6. Indiana’s output the last time they clashed with the Knicks was the fewest they scored in the playoffs this season. Tyrese Haliburton must shake off his lethargic showing to lead his team to an NBA Finals appearance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Knicks (+150) vs. Pacers (-180)

Odds: Knicks(+4.0) vs. Pacers (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o219.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u219.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers preview

The New York Knicks’ much-maligned defense in the Eastern Conference finals finally bared its teeth, limiting the Pacers to their lowest output in the playoffs. Tom Thibodeau’s team must call on that same gritty performance to stave off elimination. The Knicks have to slow down Tyrese Haliburton again. If Haliburton has another rough night, the Pacers’ high-octane offense likely stutters.

The Knicks did not shoot well in Game 5 but made up for it by pounding the paint. They dominated the points in the paint battle 60-34. Brunson and his teammates will have a good chance of sending the series to New York if they overwhelm their hosts inside again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time the Indiana Pacers hosted the Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton had an error-free performance. After an eight-point, six-assist and two-rebound output in Game 5, the point guard must work his magic again.

Turnovers have to be a concern for the Pacers. In their most decisive loss in the series, they coughed up the ball 20 times to the Knicks’ 15. If Haliburton and his teammates take care of the ball better, they should be tough to beat at home.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has to be aggressive in looking for his shots to open up passing opportunities. After his Game 5 dud, count on the point guard to have a bounce-back game and likely top his 21.5 (O/U) on Saturday.

Ad

Josh Hart has found his groove over the last two games, averaging 12.0 points during that stretch. With the Knicks’ season at stake, Hart could again give his team a boost off the bench and breeze past his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Indiana Pacers have a one-game edge and are at home. Still, Saturday is virtually their Game 7 as going back to the Big Apple for a winner-take-all showdown will be too risky. The Pacers could close out the series by decisively beating the New York Knicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More