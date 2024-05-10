New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals at Gainbridge Arena on Friday. The Knicks are up 2-0 after a controversial first two games where the Pacers have reportedly complained about 78 clips to the league office.

Game 3 offers the Pacers a shot to prove how much of an impact playing in MSG has on their prospects of winning games on the road in this series. They have been close but have struggled to get over the hump often, getting too caught up with missed calls.

The Knicks have won by 13 points across both games after recording a 130-121 win in Game 2, following a 121-117 win in Game 1. The Pacers lost despite going up 10 at halftime. The Knicks stormed back with a 36-18 third quarter that blew the Pacers' chance of tying the series.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to form with 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals on 57.9% shooting, including 7 of 11 from 3, while Obi Toppin had 20 points off the bench, and T.J. McConnell finished with 10 points and 12 assists.

However, the Knicks' Nova trio of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart held their ground, combing for 76 points on 29 of 50 shots, covering for OG Anunoby's injury exit, who dropped 28 points in 28 minutes.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Game 3

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a concerning injury report ahead of Game 2. Jalen Brunson is questionable with a foot injury, while OG Anunoby (hamstring) has joined Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic on the sidelines.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have a new addition to their injury report and a marquee one as, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with low back spasms. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin is out with a shoulder injury.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks could start Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Shake Milton



Shooting guards Miles McBride Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Donte DiVincenzo Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards Josh Hart

Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims





Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers could start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3?

The Knicks-Pacers Game 3 will be televised nationally on ESPN, while MSG and Bally Sports Indiana will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET.