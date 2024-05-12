New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 12) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks square off on Sunday at Bainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis. The Pacers successfully defended homecourt in Game 3 with a 111-106 win. Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner were the key architects of the win, while Andrew Nembhard hit the crucial go-ahead 3 from 31 feet.

Haliburton had 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals, shooting on 54/48/100 splits, while Siakam ended his night with 26 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-14 shots. Turner returned to form with a 21-point game and also added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Nembhard struggled the whole game but made the decisive play with 18 seconds left, giving the Pacers a three-point lead. Indiana defended well on the next possession to secure the win and avoid a 3-0 hole.

Meanwhile, the Knicks got a 35-point effort from Donte DiVincenzo, 26 points from Jalen Brunson and a 10-point, 18-rebound game from Josh Hart. However, the "Nova Knicks" trip came up short in the clutch for the shorthanded New York team.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Game 4

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have a lengthy injury report similar to Game 3, with OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic sidelined.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith on their injury report. Haliburton and Nesmith are questionable while Mathurin is out.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Shake Milton



Miles McBride Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo

Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart



Power forwards Precious Achiuwa

Mamadi Diakite



Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims





Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4?

ABC will nationally broadcast the Knicks-Pacers conference semis Game 4, while MSG and Bally Sports Indiana will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Pacers have emerged as the betting favorites for the first time this series with a -220 money line and -5.5 spread. With the Knicks' injuries creeping up and no homecourt advantage, Game 4 favors the Pacers more, especially with the momentum they gained from Game 3's win.