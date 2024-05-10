New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (May 10)

The New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in Indiana on Friday for the third game of the Eastern Conference semi-final series. The Knicks are up 2-0 in the series, winning both games on their home court.

However, the Pacers are -7.5 point favorites to clinch the victory on their home court against the Knicks on Friday. The total is set at 222.5 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top players props in New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers (2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3)

No. 10: Isaiah Hartenstein Points + Rebounds + Assists: Over 26.5 (-122)

Apart from averaging 28.5 (points + rebounds + assists) against the Indiana Pacers in the ongoing series, Isaiah Hartenstein also averaged 27 (points + rebounds + assists) against the team in the regular season.

Hartenstein is anticipated to go over the 26.5 line in the upcoming Game 3, as the New York Knicks will look to extend their lead in the best-of-seven series.

No. 9: Tyrese Haliburton Steals: Over 1.5 (-115)

Haliburton grabbed four and three steals in Games 1 and 2 respectively and is anticipated to keep the steal count up in Game 3 against the Knicks.

No. 8: Donte DiVincenzo Points: Over 20.5 (-102)

DiVincenzo averaged 24 points against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season. Moreover, he has cleared the 20.5 line in both previous games of the ongoing series, averaging 26.5 points per game, and is anticipated to cross the 20.5 line again in the upcoming Game 3.

No. 7: Isaiah Hartenstein Assists: Over 3.5 (-156)

Isaiah Hartenstein has crossed the 3.5 line in all matchups against the Indiana Pacers this season. Averaging six assists against the Pacers this season, Hartenstein is anticipated to cover the line yet again in Game 3.

No. 6: Tyrese Haliburton Points: Over 19.5 (-102)

Coming off a 34-point performance in Game 2 against the New York Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton is anticipated to drop another high-scoring performance in Game 3 as the Pacers try to bounce back in the ongoing series from down 0-2.

No. 5: Myles Turner Points: Over 16.5 (-120)

Myles Turner averaged 18.7 points in the three games he played against the New York Knicks in the regular season and crossed the 16.5 line three out of five times, including Game 1 of the ongoing series.

Though he failed to cross the line in their previous matchup, Turner is anticipated to step up his scoring as the Indiana Pacers look to bounce back from down 0-2 in Game 3 of the ongoing series.

No. 4: Pascal Siakam Points + Rebounds + Assists: Under 33.5 (-120)

Over the past six games in the playoffs, Pascal Siakam has been averaging 25.3 (points + rebounds + assists). Moreover, he is averaging 27.5 (points + rebounds + assists) in the ongoing series against the New York Knicks.

With Siakam struggling as of late, it is anticipated that he will not cross the 33.5 line in the upcoming Game 3 against the Knicks.

No. 3: Donte DiVincenzo Made 3s: Over 3.5 (-155)

Apart from draining five and six 3-pointers in Games 1 and 2 of the series, respectively, Donte DiVincenzo also averaged 4.3 made threes against the Indiana Pacers in the three games he played against them in the regular season.

Given the stats, it's likely that DiVincenzo will cross the 3.5 line again as the Knicks try to clinch a road win.

No. 2: Andrew Nembhard Assists: Over 3.5 (-122)

Andrew Nembhard has cleared the 3.5 line in all matchups against the New York Knicks this season. Averaging five assists against the Knicks in the regular season and four assists in the ongoing series, Nembhard is anticipated to clear the line yet again in Game 3.

No. 1: Jalen Brunson Points: Over 35.5 (-104)

Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks' scoring in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, registering a team-high 29 points despite his mid-game foot injury. Though he did not cross the line in the previous game, Brunson has scored over the line in the five games before that. He would have probably crossed the 35.5 mark last game too, if not for the injury.

Averaging 35.6 points in the ongoing series, Brunson is anticipated to cross the line again on Friday.