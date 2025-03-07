New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 7, 2025

The New York Knicks vs. the LA Clippers matchup is one of several games scheduled for Friday (Mar. 7). The game pits the Knicks (40-22), who are No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, against the Clippers (33-29), who are No. 8 in the hotly contested Western Conference.

The Knicks and the Clippers have met 139 times in the regular season, with the LA Clippers holding the advantage (74-65 head-to-head). This will be their first matchup of the season. Their last encounter was on Dec. 16, 2023, when the Clippers won 144-122 at their former ground, the Crypto.com Arena, in LA, California.

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers game details and odds

The New York Knicks vs LA Clippers game is slated to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Fans can watch the game on TV via FanDuel Sports Network SoCal. It can also be streamed via FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+225) vs Clippers (-275)

Spread: Knicks (+7.5) vs Clippers (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -105 (o220.5) vs Hawks -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

The Knicks come into this game after a crushing 113-109 OT away defeat against the LA Lakers on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson’s 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists couldn’t lead New York to a win, and they are now winless in two games.

The Clippers have just one win from the last four games. They snapped a three-game losing run on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, 123-115. James Harden scored a game-high 50 points, four rebounds and five assists in that game.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers betting props

Karl-Anthony Towns's point total is set at 25.5, which is below his season average of 24.2 points. Towns has averaged 21.8 points in his last five games for the Knicks, so the safe bet here is under.

Meanwhile, James Harden's point total is 24.5, also above his season average of 22.1 points. He has averaged 26.4 points in his last five games for the Clippers. So, the safe bet here is under.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Knicks. Based on the moneyline odds, the LA Clippers are projected to win 57.1 percent, while the New York Knicks have a projected win probability of 30.8 percent.

