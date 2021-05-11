New York Knicks vs LA Lakers prediction and combined starting 5 - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will visit the LA Lakers at the Staples Center in a key 2020-21 NBA game on Tuesday. The Knicks are 38-30 on the season (fourth in the East); they are just one game ahead of the sixth seed and three clear of the play-in places.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions LA Lakers will likely be without LeBron James again as the team is desperate to put together a few wins to steer clear of the play-in places. The LA Lakers are currently seventh in the West, one game behind the sixth-placed Portland Trail Blazers.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

In their first meeting of the season, the New York Knicks beat the LA Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, 111-96 on April 12th.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers prediction

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

Both the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers have fared well in defense this season, as they are in the top 4 in Defensive Rating (LA Lakers are first, while the Knicks are fourth).

However, the two teams have struggled in offense. The New York Knicks' defense has done most of the heavy lifting this season, while the LA Lakers have struggled offensively in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In their last ten games, the New York Knicks have gone 7-3; they're coming off a victory over the LA Clippers at the Staples Center in their last outing. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have only won thrice in their last ten matches, but they had an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns in their last game.

Despite missing many games due to injury, Anthony Davis has been on a tear in his recent outings for the LA Lakers. But he will need another huge outing to help the Lakers overcome the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The New York Knicks have a three-game advantage over the seventh-placed Boston Celtics. With four games remaining for both teams, a Knicks win and a Celtics loss would seal a playoff spot for the New York Knicks.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers combined starting 5

Point Guard - Derrick Rose | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Julius Randle | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

Derrick Rose (#4) of the New York Knicks.

Derrick Rose has been a solid player for the New York Knicks since his arrival in February.

In 32 games for the Knicks, Rose is averaging 14.8 points with 48.8/41.7/86.8 shooting splits. In his last 12 outings for the New York Knicks, Rose has averaged 18.9 points and five assists per game while posting 59/52/88 shooting splits.

RJ Barrett has fared well in his second season with the New York Knicks. He made 40% of his field goals, 32% of his threes and 61% of his free throws last year; this year, those numbers have gone up to 44, 40 and 75, respectively.

Barrett is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 assists per game this campaign for the New York Knicks and has appeared in all 68 games for his team this season.

The New York Knicks' MVP has been Julius Randle. If he can help his team stay in the top four in the Eastern Conference, he could receive a lot of votes for this season's NBA MVP award.

Randle has been in imperious form for the New York Knicks this season, putting up 23.9 points, ten rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He has made 46% of his shots from the field, 41% % of his threes and 80% of his free throws.

Meanwhile, in the absence of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond will have to take on added responsibility. Davis is coming off two fabulous outings, registering 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the loss against Portland, and 42 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win over the Phoenix Suns.

Andre Drummond has played well too, averaging 11 points and nine rebounds in his 17 games for the Lakers.