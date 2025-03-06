New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 6 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks and LA Lakers finish their season series at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Their previous meeting at the MSG on Feb. 1 ended 128-112 in LA's favor. The game was overshadowed by the announcement of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, which sent him to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2031 first-round pick.

However, the game was significant for the Lakers as they produced one of their best road games in that skirmish. They beat the odds in the injured Anthony Davis' absence with their stellar two-way play to defeat the Knicks, entering that game on a five-game winning streak.

Some may point to that game as the turning point for LA's resurgence over the past few weeks. The Lakers held Karl-Anthony Towns to only 11 points and Jalen Brunson to 17 without Davis. It was probably the first time they executed their switching scheme to a tee. That game was key to how things have shaped out for the team since on the defensive end.

The Lakers are the favorites after riding behind a seven-game winning streak. The Knicks have been in solid touch, too, winning three of their last four. However, they dropped Tuesday's home contest to the Warriors and won't have homecourt advantage.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Injury Report for Mar. 6

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have listed four players because of injury. OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson are questionable. Ariel Hukporti is the only absentee. Anunoby is dealing with a thumb sprain, Achiuwa has a hamstring issue, and Robinson is managing his left ankle.

He's three games into his return from surgery. Meanwhile, Hukporti is out for multiple weeks with a left knee meniscus injury.

LA Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are probable. Jordan Goodwin is questionable. Rui Hachimura, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber are out. Doncic is managing a calf issue, James is his foot injury, and Reaves is coming off a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Goodwin is dealing with an ankle injury, Hachimura is out with a knee issue, and Kleber is recovering from foot surgery. Morris is out, citing illness.

New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 6

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks could start Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt, with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart as the forwards and Karl-Anthony Towns at center. Miles McBride could replace Anunonby in the lineup if the latter doesn't play.

PG Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Delon Wright SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Tyler Kolek* SF OG Anunoby* Landry Shamet Pacom Dadiet* PF Josh Hart MarJon Beauchamp C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson* Precious Achiuwa

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Shake Milton Bronny James SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Jordan Goodwin* SF LeBron James Dalton Knecht Cam Reddish PF Dorian Finney-Smith Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Koloko C Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III Alex Len

