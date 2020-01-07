New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th January 2020

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, 7 January 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center | Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

New York Knicks (10-26): 132-135 loss to Los Angeles Clippers (5 January, Sunday)

Los Angeles Lakers (29-7): 106-99 win over Detroit Pistons (5 January, Sunday)

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have finally stumbled upon a roster that does not promise total disaster, at least in the near future. Propelled by a decent mix of young and veteran talent, the Knicks have now won three of their last five, including wins over Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and a 3-point loss to the mighty Los Angeles Clippers.

Although the team is currently 10-26 (0.278) on the season, they are playing better basketball than what their record suggests.

Key Player - Marcus Morris

Morris was 6-7 from downtown against the Clippers.

Marcus Morris is in the middle of a career-year down in New York. He is leading the Knicks with a scoring average of 19.1 points per game, on a lights out 47% shooting from beyond the arc.

Morris is playing almost 32 minutes per contest, and attempting a career-high 14.2 field goals per game. Moreover, his 5.5 rebounds per game and an impressive conversion rate of 83% from the foul line have made him an integral part of this new-look Knicks squad.

Knicks Predicted Lineup

Taj Gibson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, Marcus Morris Sr.

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Avery Bradley left the game early against the Detroit Pistons due to sprained right ankle. However, the X-rays came back negative as the Los Angeles Lakers camp waits for further testing on their starting guard.

The Lakers have now won five straight, and currently lead the Western Conference standings with a imposing 29-7 (0.806) win-loss record. As a unit, the Lakeshow is leading the league in blocks per game (7.4) and recently stacked up a season-high total of 20 swats against Detroit. Their elite rim protection is fueling their transition offense on a nightly basis as the team continues to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is now averaging almost 28 points, along with 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per matchup. The 26-year-old Power Forward has really found his groove in a purple-and-gold uniform, reminding the league of his greatness.

The Brow is shooting over 50% from the field and making some clutch three-pointers for his team down the stretch. His formidable presence both inside the paint and on the perimeter is proving to be a terrorising menace for teams trying to contain him.

Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lakers vs Knicks Match Prediction

After losing four straight, the Lakers are back on track. They are playing solid defense and backing it up with consistent offense, all while having fun on the court. The Knicks are certainly better than what they used to be, but beating the West's leader in its own backyard is still highly unlikely for this young squad.

Where to watch Lakers vs Knicks?

This clash will be nationally televised on NBA TV. There will be local coverage of the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and MSG from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.