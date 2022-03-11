New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will continue their brutal seven-game road trip with a stop at the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. New York will be hoping to split the season series against Memphis on Friday.

The Knicks have looked revitalized in their three-game winning streak. They have not won three consecutive games since mid-January. Behind Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and a suddenly stifling defense, the Knicks have not looked this good in a long while.

The Grizzlies, who have been alternating wins and losses in their last five games, are hoping to nail a back-to-back win at home. Memphis is neck-and-neck with the Warriors for the second-best record in the West, so every win in this crucial stretch of the season will be important.

Memphis is as healthy as they have been all season long. Outside of Dillon Brooks, who has been declared doubtful, the Grizzlies are primed to add another win to their record.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Quentin Grimes (patella), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder) and Derrick Rose (ankle) have been ruled out. Luka Samanic will not travel with the team as he has been assigned to the G-League. Obi Toppin is doubtful.

Kemba Walker will sit out for the rest of the season based on his agreement with the Knicks.

Player: Status: Reason: Quentin Grimes Out Injury/Illness - Right Patella; subluxation Nerlens Noel Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; sore Cam Reddish Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; AC injury Derrick Rose Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; surgery Luka Samanic Out G League - Two-Way Obi Toppin Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; strained Kemba Walker Out Not With Team

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama and Tyrell Terry are both assigned to the G-League. Dillon Brooks has been upgraded to doubtful. He could see action if medically cleared.

Player: Status: Reason: Santi Aldama Out G League - On Assignment Dillon Brooks Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Tyrell Terry Out G League - Two-Way

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies:

Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely roll out his regular starting unit. Alec Burks and Evan Fournier resume their partnership in the backcourt. The frontline will be made up of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle at the forward spots while Mitchell Robinson plays center.

Memphis Grizzlies

All-Star Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams should keep their backcourt slots. Desmond Bane will take his shooting prowess to the small forward spot. The rugged tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will anchor the Grizzlies’ defense and interior play.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies:

Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Ziaire Williams | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

