×
Create
Notifications

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The visiting Knicks will be looking to even the season series versus the Grizzlies on Friday. [Photo: New York Post]
The visiting Knicks will be looking to even the season series versus the Grizzlies on Friday. [Photo: New York Post]
Michael Macasero
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Preview

The New York Knicks will continue their brutal seven-game road trip with a stop at the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. New York will be hoping to split the season series against Memphis on Friday.

The Knicks have looked revitalized in their three-game winning streak. They have not won three consecutive games since mid-January. Behind Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and a suddenly stifling defense, the Knicks have not looked this good in a long while.

The Grizzlies, who have been alternating wins and losses in their last five games, are hoping to nail a back-to-back win at home. Memphis is neck-and-neck with the Warriors for the second-best record in the West, so every win in this crucial stretch of the season will be important.

Is Julius Randle back? But more importantly…are the New York Knicks back? 3-0. 😎 https://t.co/s1ZyUzOe1E

Memphis is as healthy as they have been all season long. Outside of Dillon Brooks, who has been declared doubtful, the Grizzlies are primed to add another win to their record.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Quentin Grimes (patella), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder) and Derrick Rose (ankle) have been ruled out. Luka Samanic will not travel with the team as he has been assigned to the G-League. Obi Toppin is doubtful.

Kemba Walker will sit out for the rest of the season based on his agreement with the Knicks.

Player:Status:Reason:
Quentin GrimesOutInjury/Illness - Right Patella; subluxation
Nerlens NoelOutInjury/Illness - Left Foot; sore
Cam ReddishOutInjury/Illness - Right Shoulder; AC injury
Derrick RoseOutInjury/Illness - Right Ankle; surgery
Luka SamanicOut G League - Two-Way
Obi ToppinQuestionable Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; strained 
Kemba WalkerOut Not With Team

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama and Tyrell Terry are both assigned to the G-League. Dillon Brooks has been upgraded to doubtful. He could see action if medically cleared.

Player:Status:Reason:
Santi AldamaOut G League - On Assignment
Dillon BrooksDoubtful Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain
Tyrell TerryOut G League - Two-Way

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies:

Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks have won their last three games. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]
The Knicks have won their last three games. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely roll out his regular starting unit. Alec Burks and Evan Fournier resume their partnership in the backcourt. The frontline will be made up of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle at the forward spots while Mitchell Robinson plays center.

Memphis Grizzlies

All-Star Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams should keep their backcourt slots. Desmond Bane will take his shooting prowess to the small forward spot. The rugged tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will anchor the Grizzlies’ defense and interior play.

Ja Morant's bounce is DIFFERENT 😳 https://t.co/wEAK0UE1L6

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies:

Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Memphis Grizzlies

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Ziaire Williams | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी