  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Feb. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Feb. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:19 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies (image credit: IMAGN)

The New York Knicks will face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Friday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 27, the Knicks blew out the Grizzlies 143-106.

Ad

The Knicks (38-20) have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. After back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, New York secured a 110-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (38-20) have won two of their last three games. On Tuesday, they overcame the Phoenix Suns 151-148.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

New York Knicks injury report

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ariel Hukporti (knee) won't be suiting up against the Grizzlies while Karl-Anthony Towns (lower body) and Josh Hart (knee) are both questionable. The status of Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been updated to questionable, so he could make his season debut in Memphis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Zyon Pullin (knee) will be sidelined against the Knicks and Desmond Bane (groin) has been ruled as day-to-day.

New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

New York Knicks

Ad
Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Jalen BrunsonCameron PayneTyler Kolek
Mikal BridgesMiles McBrideDelon Wright
OG AnunobyLandry ShametMatt Ryan
Josh HartPrecious AchiuwaPacome Dadiet
Karl-Anthony TownsMitchell Robinson
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Ja MorantLuke KennardScotty Pippen Jr.
Desmond BaneVince Williams Jr.John Konchar
Jaylen WellsGG Jackson Jr. Lamar Stevens
Jaren Jackson Jr.Brandon ClarkeMarvin Bagley III
Zach EdeySanti AldamaJay Huff
Ad

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

Mikal Bridges vs Desmond Bane

In his first season with the Knicks, Mikal Bridges has fit in with his solid contribution of 17.7 points (59% on 2-point field goal attempts). The versatile swingman will have to contain the perimeter scoring threat posed by Bane, who is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Josh Hart vs Jaren Jackson Jr

Ad

While there is an obvious mismatch height-wise between these two frontcourt studs, both of them are capable of dominating games with their hustle and other intangibles. Hart has relentless energy in rebounding and defense, while Jackson is an excellent rim protector. These two workhorses will likely dictate the defensive tone for their teams.

Jalen Brunson vs Ja Morant

Brunson and Morant are two of the best point guards in the game, although their brilliance is manifested in different ways. Brunson is a steady, prolific floor general while Morant is an explosive athlete that can thrive in either a fast-paced game or a drawn-out halfcourt affair. Look for Brunson and Morant to have the ball in their hands if the game goes down to the wire.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी