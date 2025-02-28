New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Feb. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks will face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Friday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 27, the Knicks blew out the Grizzlies 143-106.

The Knicks (38-20) have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. After back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, New York secured a 110-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (38-20) have won two of their last three games. On Tuesday, they overcame the Phoenix Suns 151-148.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

New York Knicks injury report

Ariel Hukporti (knee) won't be suiting up against the Grizzlies while Karl-Anthony Towns (lower body) and Josh Hart (knee) are both questionable. The status of Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been updated to questionable, so he could make his season debut in Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Zyon Pullin (knee) will be sidelined against the Knicks and Desmond Bane (groin) has been ruled as day-to-day.

New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

New York Knicks

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Delon Wright OG Anunoby Landry Shamet Matt Ryan Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa Pacome Dadiet Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. John Konchar Jaylen Wells GG Jackson Jr. Lamar Stevens Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Marvin Bagley III Zach Edey Santi Aldama Jay Huff

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

Mikal Bridges vs Desmond Bane

In his first season with the Knicks, Mikal Bridges has fit in with his solid contribution of 17.7 points (59% on 2-point field goal attempts). The versatile swingman will have to contain the perimeter scoring threat posed by Bane, who is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Josh Hart vs Jaren Jackson Jr

While there is an obvious mismatch height-wise between these two frontcourt studs, both of them are capable of dominating games with their hustle and other intangibles. Hart has relentless energy in rebounding and defense, while Jackson is an excellent rim protector. These two workhorses will likely dictate the defensive tone for their teams.

Jalen Brunson vs Ja Morant

Brunson and Morant are two of the best point guards in the game, although their brilliance is manifested in different ways. Brunson is a steady, prolific floor general while Morant is an explosive athlete that can thrive in either a fast-paced game or a drawn-out halfcourt affair. Look for Brunson and Morant to have the ball in their hands if the game goes down to the wire.

