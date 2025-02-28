New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The New York Knicks begin a two-game road trip on Friday night when they are welcomed by the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. The Knicks are coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Grizzlies outlasted the Phoenix Suns in their last game.

New York was able to put away the struggling Sixers despite Karl-Anthony Towns' absence due to a minor injury. Memphis, on the other hand, was quite happy to be back at home after a grueling five-game road trip, wherein they went just 2-3.

Tonight's contest is also the second and final matchup of the season between the Knicks and Grizzlies. The Knicks blew out the Grizzlies 143-106 on Jan. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The last time Memphis defeated the Knicks was on Nov. 27, 2022.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Details and Odds

The Knicks-Grizzlies game is scheduled to take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on the MSG Network in New York City and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Knicks (+135) vs. Grizzlies (-162)

Spread: Knicks +3.5 (-110) vs. Grizzlies -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks o244.5 (-112) vs. Grizzlies u244.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 2-6 if they are the underdogs this season.

The Knicks are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Knicks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in New York's last five games.

Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies are 30-8 this season if they are favored to win.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 in their last five games.

The Grizzlies are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER twice in Memphis' last five games.

Player Props

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Brunson to go OVER (-110) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns is favored to go OVER (-120) 24.5 points via DraftKings. Expect KAT to hit the mark and score at least 25 points,

Ja Morant has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Morant to go UNDER (-130) against the New York Knicks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go OVER (-120) 22.5 points via FanDuel. Expect JJJ to score 23 points or more.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are the slight favorites to win the game against the New York Knicks. The Grizzles have the homecourt advantage, but the Knicks are always dangerous if they are fully healthy. The final prediction is an upset win by the Knicks, with the soring going over 244.5 points.

