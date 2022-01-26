New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat for the first time this season.

The Heat, who have a record of 30 wins and 17 losses, are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their opponents for Wednesday, however, haven't fared as well as they have so far. The Knicks are 11th in the East with a record of 23-25. Julius Randle, who won the Most Improved Player of the Year award last season and carried his team to the playoffs, has been disappointing this season.

Offensively, New York is one of the lowest-rated teams in the league despite seven of its players scoring in double-digits per game. Defensively, their rating of 109.3 is ranked tenth in the league. Tom Thibodeau's worries continue as the season progresses and the Knicks rack up more losses.

Miami, unlike the Knicks, is a far more balanced team offensively and defensively. They are not only third in the league in offensive rating (113.1) but also rank eighth in the league in defensive rating (108.4). Eric Spoelstra has proven time and again that he can win consistently even without all his starters present on the court.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Derrick Rose is all set to miss twenty straight games after undergoing an ankle surgery. Rose will be reevaluated in eight weeks. Furthermore, Nerlens Noel, the 6'11" center, along with Mitchell Robinson, 7'0" center, have been marked as questionable for the game against Miami. Without Noel and Robinson, the Knicks will lack the size advantage necessary to take on their next opponents.

Player Name Status Reason Nerlens Noel Questionable Knee Mitchell Robinson Questionable Ankle Derrick Rose Out Ankle

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat will face New York with at least four of their players sidelined. On a positive note, Tyler Herro has been upgraded to probable status and will most likely suit up on Wednesday. Herro is an offensive beast and one of Miami's best point getters. He is currently averaging 20.7 points and landing 2.6 threes per game.

Player Name Status Reason Markieff Morris Out Reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Quadriceps KZ Okpala Out Wrist Kyle Lowry Out Personal Reasons

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

If Robinson or Noel are deemed unfit leading up to the game, Taj Gibson would be Thibodeau's best choice as the starting center. He will play upfront alongside Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who make up New York's primary attacking force.

The Knicks' backcourt will most likely feature Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Kemba and Fournier are the two best downtown shooters on the team.

Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent will again start as the team's primary point guard in Kyle Lowry's extended absence. He will join his team's top three-point shooter, Duncan Robinson, on the backcourt. Robinson is currently averaging 3.1 threes per game and is a formidable threat from downtown.

Miami's frontcourt will be made up of PJ Tucker, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo. These three are formidable defenders and can lock up primary ball handlers as well as big men.

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Taj Gibson.

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

