New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will play the second of their back-to-back, home-and-home set versus the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday. It was the Heat that won the first contest 109-103 on Sunday, with Bam Adebayo (24 points) and Jimmy Butler (17 points) leading the way.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points and Reggie Bullock contributed 21 to New York’s cause.

Jimmy Butler’s last 6 games:



23.3 PPG

8.3 RPG

7.2 APG

1.7 SPG

49.5% FG

83.3% FT pic.twitter.com/0dyrvUotNt — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 6, 2021

When these teams meet next, the Knicks will try to exact their revenge on the Heat, whose road win at Madison Square Garden gave them a second consecutive victory.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Injury Update

New York Knicks

Derrick Rose may or may not be available to play against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the New York Knicks are uncertain if Rose will suit up for them for the first time this season. He missed the last three Detroit Pistons games before being dealt to the Knicks. Rose averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals for the Pistons this season.

Derrick Rose arrived in Miami earlier this evening. Still unsure he can see action without a real practice. https://t.co/tltttvzHzu — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 9, 2021

Nerlens Noel will miss the Tuesday matchup with the Heat. The veteran center has not suited up for the past two games due to a sore left knee, but his status could change in the coming days.

Miami Heat

Advertisement

The Miami Heat listed Gabe Vincent as probable because of his right knee soreness.

Moe Harkless has a left thigh contusion while Chris Silva has a left hip flexor strain, keeping both from playing tonight versus the New York Knicks.

Goran Dragic’s sprained left ankle will keep him out as well. He will miss the Miami Heat’s second meeting with the New York Knicks. Dragic was unavailable to play last Sunday too.

Avery Bradley has a right calf strain that will keep him sidelined for the next three to four weeks. Meyers Leonard is out for the season with a left shoulder issue that will require a surgery to fix.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

If Derrick Rose can’t play tonight, that means the New York Knicks will stick to their regular rotation with Elfrid Payton starting the game. Austin Rivers and Immanuel Quickley will enter the game as his backup.

Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons passes the ball against Ricky Rubio #9 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of the season-opening game.

Advertisement

Nerlens Noel’s continued absence has opened up a spot in the rotation for Taj Gibson to relieve Mitchell Robinson when he needs a breather.

Miami Heat

By now, the Miami Heat have got used to many of their players being ruled out of a ballgame this season. At the same time, coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t like to stick to the same starting lineup. So the rotation problem with injuries to multiple players is nothing new to them.

Gabe Vincent #2, Tyler Herro #14, Precious Achiuwa #5, and Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat react against the Philadelphia 76ers

Gabe Vincent will likely take Goran Dragic’s rotation minutes if he’s able to play. Otherwise, Tyler Herro will come in as Kendrick Nunn’s backup.

Avery Bradley has hardly played this season (10 games so far) and the Heat are probably used to him being out. If necessary, Max Strus will play, but that’s a big if.

Moe Harkless and Chris Silva have played only a few games, with Andre Iguodala and Precious Achiuwa taking up most of the minutes in the frontcourt.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks:

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Miami Heat:

Advertisement

G Kendrick Nunn G Duncan Robinson F Jimmy Butler F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Also Read: Stephen Curry shoots unbelievable three; LeBron James with a dunk fest at Staples Center | NBA Highlights